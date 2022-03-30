Applied Genetic Technologies : AGTC Corporate Presentation

Corporate Presentation

March 2022

Visionary science for life-changing cures

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect AGTC's plans, estimates and beliefs, including statements regarding the timing for reporting and outcomes of data in both its XLRP and ACHM clinical programs, including its Skyline and Vista trials and the type of data that may support registration and potential approval, the timing and potential of the Company's pre-clinical programs, the potential of its partnered programs and collaborations, the potential to partner future programs, and the timing for an impact of its planned manufacturing facilities and the funding needs for these programs. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, including results and timing of our clinical trials and planned clinical trials, business strategies and operations, financing plans, preclinical and clinical product development and regulatory progress, potential growth opportunities, potential market opportunities, the effects of competition and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact on AGTC's ability to enroll patients. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "seeks," "estimates," "expects," "hopes," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, due to a number of important factors. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: gene therapy is still novel with only a few approved treatments so far; AGTC cannot predict when or if it will obtain regulatory approval to commercialize a product candidate or receive reasonable reimbursement; uncertainty inherent in clinical trials, including interim data, and the regulatory review process; risks and uncertainties associated with drug development and commercialization; the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, as supplemented by subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's plans, estimates, assumptions and beliefs only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Advanced Platform Generating Potential Best-in-Class Pipeline

Potential Best-in-Class

Late-Stage Asset

Improvements in visual sensitivity and acuity sustained for at least twelve months

No product-related SAEs observed across ~80-fold dose range

Key clinical data readouts expected in 2022

ACHMB3 Data

Visual sensitivity and light discomfort improvements support continued clinical development

Bionic Sight Partnership

Encouraging signs of meaningful improvements in function vision reported by Bionic Sight

Differentiated with

Demonstrated Capabilities

Broad pre-clinical data

Robust use of disease-specific animal modeling

Novel, patent protected vector components

Exceptional

Productivity, Scalability & Quality

10-fold reduction in process residuals and 10-fold increase in productivity

At commercial scale: 40 L ≥ 2000 ophthalmic doses

Significant Pipeline Potential with Multiple Milestones

Integrated Innovative Gene Therapy Development Approach