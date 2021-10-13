Applied Graphene Materials : 2021 Full Year Report Presentation

Proud to be a leading innovator in graphene dispersion
Preliminary results
Twelve months ended 31 July 2021
13 October 2021
Presenting Management Team
DR ADRIAN POTTS Chief Executive Officer
Joined AGM in January 2015, CEO from August 2018
Various senior roles in composites industry including UMECO, Cytec Industrial
Experienced in strategy development, business turn-arounds and integrating new innovation
Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; works between USA and UK
DAVID BLAIN Chief Financial Officer
Joined AGM in October 2018 from Nanoco Group PLC
Substantial experience in PLCs and the nanomaterials industry
Experienced at delivering successful commercialisation of technology startups
Investment Summary
Ready to deliver the potential of Graphene nanoplatelet (GNP) materials technology
Commercializing market-leading graphene dispersion know-how and application technology in our core markets.
Good progress in core protective coatings market.
Car care sub-sector strong using our graphene dispersion additives to bring products to market.
Distributor reach expanded. Strong global platform of sales representation. Further distributors anticipated.
Increased pipeline of customers testing our products. Growth in customer products launched containing our graphene dispersions.
Technology and product development roadmap delivering demonstrable performance advantages. Developing next stage of technical development in green energy sector.
AGM product range growing. Expanded scope for engagement with increased product portfolio. New eco-friendly products launched.
Deep know-how on how to disperse a wider range of graphenes and how to use them. Platform technology enables broad customer engagement.
Strong cash position to support innovation and commercialization.
Operational highlights
Positive momentum despite COVID-19
Substantial technology development progress - New eco-friendlydispersions launched. Exfoliated graphenes incorporated into product mix. Coatings technology projects dissemination. New green energy roadmap developed.
Sales growth - 48% increase year on year.
New customer product launches - 8 new products in Car Care sector. 11 total in the period.
Car care sector - innovative & fast-to-market. Strong customer momentum with 40 engagements. Further new products anticipated with customers completing testing. 3 already announced.
Pipeline - Increased total number of engagements actively testing our materials to 181.
Distribution - 2 new distributors added. More anticipated.
Sustainable technology - Water based and eco-friendly products help sustainable formulating.
Collaboration for commercialization - Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) association.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
