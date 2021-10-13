Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Applied Graphene Materials plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AGM   GB00BFSSB742

APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS PLC

(AGM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Applied Graphene Materials : 2021 Full Year Report Presentation

10/13/2021 | 04:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proud to be a leading innovator in graphene dispersion

and application technology

Leading innovation with graphene dispersions

Preliminary results

Twelve months ended 31 July 2021

13 October 2021

Disclaimer

The following presentation is being made only to, and is only directed at, persons to whom such presentation may lawfully be communicated ("relevant persons"). Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this presentation or any of its contents. This presentation does not constitute an offering of securities or otherwise constitute an invitation or inducement to any person to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in Applied Graphene Materials PLC or any of its subsidiaries ("AGM").

It should be noted that past performance cannot be relied on as a

guide to future performance.

This presentation contains forward-looking statements with

respect to AGM's plans and objectives regarding its financial

conditions, results of operations and businesses.

2

Presenting Management Team

DR ADRIAN POTTS Chief Executive Officer

Joined AGM in January 2015, CEO from August 2018

Various senior roles in composites industry including UMECO, Cytec Industrial

Experienced in strategy development, business turn-arounds and integrating new innovation

Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; works between USA and UK

DAVID BLAIN Chief Financial Officer

Joined AGM in October 2018 from Nanoco Group PLC

Substantial experience in PLCs and the nanomaterials industry

Experienced at delivering successful commercialisation of technology startups

3

Investment Summary

Ready to deliver the potential of Graphene nanoplatelet (GNP) materials technology

Commercializing market-leading graphene dispersion know-how and application technology in our core markets.

Good progress in core protective coatings market.

Car care sub-sector strong using our graphene dispersion additives to bring products to market.

Distributor reach expanded. Strong global platform of sales representation. Further distributors anticipated.

Increased pipeline of customers testing our products. Growth in customer products launched containing our graphene dispersions.

Technology and product development roadmap delivering demonstrable performance advantages. Developing next stage of technical development in green energy sector.

AGM product range growing. Expanded scope for engagement with increased product portfolio. New eco-friendly products launched.

Deep know-how on how to disperse a wider range of graphenes and how to use them. Platform technology enables broad customer engagement.

Strong cash position to support innovation and commercialization.

4

Operational highlights

Positive momentum despite COVID-19

Substantial technology development progress - New eco-friendlydispersions launched. Exfoliated graphenes incorporated into product mix. Coatings technology projects dissemination. New green energy roadmap developed.

Sales growth - 48% increase year on year.

New customer product launches - 8 new products in Car Care sector. 11 total in the period.

Car care sector - innovative & fast-to-market. Strong customer momentum with 40 engagements. Further new products anticipated with customers completing testing. 3 already announced.

Pipeline - Increased total number of engagements actively testing our materials to 181.

Distribution - 2 new distributors added. More anticipated.

Sustainable technology - Water based and eco-friendly products help sustainable formulating.

Collaboration for commercialization - Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) association.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Applied Graphene Materials plc published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 08:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS PLC
04:12aAPPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS : 2021 Full Year Report Presentation
PU
02:08aAPPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS : Earnings Flash (AGM.L) APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS Reports FY2..
MT
02:07aAPPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS : Earnings Flash (AGM.L) APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS Reports FY2..
MT
09/14EDISON INVESTMENT RESEARCH LIMITED : Applied Graphene Materials (AGM): Initiation - Delive..
DJ
07/29APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS : Starts Trading On US Stock Market
MT
07/29Applied Graphene Materials plc Launches Eco-Friendly Graphene Dispersions
CI
05/18Applied Graphene Materials plc Announces Bike Product Customer Launches Graphene-Based ..
CI
04/07APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS : 2021 Interim Report - Corporate
PU
03/24APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS : 2021 Interim Report
PU
03/24APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS : 2021 Interim Results Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,18 M 0,24 M 0,24 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net cash 2021 6,16 M 8,38 M 8,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,1 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 55,2x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 93,9%
Chart APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Applied Graphene Materials plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,25 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Hugh Adrian Potts Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Blain CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Bryan Crawford Dobson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Karl Stuart Coleman Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sean Michael Christie Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS PLC-39.02%22
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION26.82%102 861
AIR LIQUIDE3.05%75 464
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.14.93%50 941
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.5.67%32 401
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.51.21%32 159