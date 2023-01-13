Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Applied Graphene Materials plc
  News
  Summary
    AGM   GB00BFSSB742

APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS PLC

(AGM)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:01:30 2023-01-13 am EST
5.900 GBX   -19.18%
Applied Graphene looks to reach acquisition agreement by end-January

01/13/2023 | 09:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Applied Graphene Materials PLC on Wednesday said discussions are continuing with multiple parties regarding the sale of the company, or of its main operating subsidiary.

Applied Graphene shares were down 21% trading at 5.75 pence per share on Friday afternoon in London.

The Cleveland, England-based graphene materials manufacturer said it is in talks with various parties that have submitted non-binding indicative proposals for a transaction.

The company was previously aiming to complete a transaction by January 31, but has said it would likely need shareholder approval in a general meeting to complete the transaction on a solvent basis, which will not happen before the end of January.

The board now intends to choose a preferred bidder with whom it will enter into a legally binding contract by January 31. The transaction will be completed after shareholder approval has been obtained.

Applied Graphene also said it expects to run out of working capital by February 28, rather than the previously announced date of January 31, following cost reduction measures. The company said it may require interim funding to progress its sale to completion.

A process of statutory redundancy consultations with Applied Graphene employees is taking place, the company said.

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 0,10 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,70 M 5,72 M 5,72 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 47,0x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS PLC
Duration : Period :
Applied Graphene Materials plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,07
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Hugh Adrian Potts Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
David Jonathan Blain CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Bryan Crawford Dobson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Karl Stuart Coleman Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Tyrone Church Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED GRAPHENE MATERIALS PLC-8.75%6
AIR LIQUIDE8.35%81 037
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION5.93%75 655
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-1.57%42 506
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.12.81%30 501
GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO., LTD.5.21%20 733