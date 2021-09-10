Applied Industrial Technologies : 2021 Annual Report

TO OUR STAKEHOLDERS

Fiscal 2021 was characterized by an evolving environment in which we demonstrated and strengthened our ability to adapt and respond. Across the organization, we can look back at the solid progress we have made and be proud of how well we served and supported our customers, critical industrial infrastructure, and our fellow associates. Our operational procedures and protocols - aligned with the CDC, OSHA and other leading health organizations - proved beneficial in our resolve.

During the initial weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, I stated my belief that Applied® has never been in a better position to manage through the current environment and exit the pandemic-driven downturn even stronger. Our performance since then provides confirmation of this position, including generating record earnings, significant cash flow, and expanding margins through the year, while further strengthening our balance sheet. This is a direct reflection of the tremendous team we have across the organization and highlights the strong potential that lies ahead.

As fiscal 2021 progressed, we saw order momentum intensify as customers increased production activity across their facilities and turned to us for critical MRO support. Our local presence, and expanding technical and service capabilities proved impactful as customers began to reaccelerate growth investments and solidify supply chains. In addition, we benefited from our strategic focus to expand our service offerings and end-market mix. Of special mention is the recent work of our flow control teams and their involvement in providing critical products and solutions for the COVID-19 vaccine production. This includes hygienic diaphragm valves, WFI pumps, and Clean-In-Place flow systems used to clean and regulate material flow and temperature as the vaccine is manufactured. We are proud and grateful to contribute to society's recovery!

Today, we feel the power of resiliency. What we have gained and accomplished since the onset of the pandemic is significant and sets the stage for our fiscal 2022 and years to come. Looking forward, we have many exciting near-term opportunities to productively and effectively impact our customers as the leading technical products, services and solutions provider to industrial markets.

We join many others in being hopeful and excited about the prospects for our health, well-being and return to familiar activity - personally and professionally. Still, as we have experienced since its onset, the COVID journey is a marathon, not a sprint, and we remain firm on providing a healthy and safe work environment at Applied. Ensuring we satisfy our customers' needs while also adhering to associate safety remains our primary objective.