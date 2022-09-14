Applied Industrial Technologies Named 2022 NorthCoast 99 Award Recipient

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) has been named a 2022 NorthCoast 99 award winner. Since 1999, the Employers Resource Council (ERC) has honored 99 Northeast Ohio organizations for building and maintaining a great workplace that supports the attraction, retention and motivation of top performers. This is the 21st time that Applied® has earned this prestigious distinction.

“Being recognized as a NorthCoast 99 winner for so many years is an incredible honor,” said Kurt Loring, Vice President – Chief Human Resources Officer for Applied®. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our associates, who demonstrate our “Working Together, Winning Together” mindset on a daily basis. It further speaks to the strong value we place on talent development, training, career growth and helping our team members succeed,” adds Loring.

NorthCoast 99 consists of a rigorous application process that collects information on organizational HR practices. Companies are evaluated on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About Applied®

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

