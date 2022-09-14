Advanced search
    AIT   US03820C1053

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(AIT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:41 2022-09-14 pm EDT
105.10 USD   +0.45%
01:01pApplied Industrial Technologies Named 2022 NorthCoast 99 Award Recipient
BU
09/09APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : 2022 Proxy Statement
PU
09/09APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES : 2022 Annual Report
PU
Applied Industrial Technologies Named 2022 NorthCoast 99 Award Recipient

09/14/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) has been named a 2022 NorthCoast 99 award winner. Since 1999, the Employers Resource Council (ERC) has honored 99 Northeast Ohio organizations for building and maintaining a great workplace that supports the attraction, retention and motivation of top performers. This is the 21st time that Applied® has earned this prestigious distinction.

“Being recognized as a NorthCoast 99 winner for so many years is an incredible honor,” said Kurt Loring, Vice President – Chief Human Resources Officer for Applied®. “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our associates, who demonstrate our “Working Together, Winning Together” mindset on a daily basis. It further speaks to the strong value we place on talent development, training, career growth and helping our team members succeed,” adds Loring.

NorthCoast 99 consists of a rigorous application process that collects information on organizational HR practices. Companies are evaluated on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the areas of organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About Applied®
Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

To learn more about career opportunities, visit jobs.applied.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 986 M - -
Net income 2023 284 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,0x
Yield 2023 1,32%
Capitalization 4 027 M 4 027 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 6 100
Free-Float 70,0%
Managers and Directors
Neil A. Schrimsher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David K. Wells Vice President-Finance
Peter C. Wallace Chairman
Lonny D. Lawrence Vice President-Information Technology
Dan P. Komnenovich Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.87%4 027
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.7.51%28 343
FASTENAL COMPANY-25.04%27 596
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-3.81%4 374
DIPLOMA PLC-23.65%3 696
NOW INC.33.37%1 263