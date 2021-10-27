Applied Industrial Technologies Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT), a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies, today reported results for its fiscal 2022 first quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Net sales for the quarter increased 19.2% to $891.7 million from $747.8 million in the prior year. The change includes a 2.1% increase from acquisitions and a 0.8% increase from foreign currency translation. Excluding these factors, sales increased 16.3% on an organic basis reflecting a 15.9% increase in the Service Center segment and a 17.4% increase in the Fluid Power & Flow Control segment. The Company reported net income of $53.0 million, or $1.36 per share, and EBITDA of $88.5 million. On a pre-tax basis, results include $3.6 million ($0.07 after tax per share) of LIFO expense compared to $1.1 million ($0.02 after tax per share) of LIFO expense in the prior year period.

Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied’s President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We started fiscal 2022 on a positive note with sales, EBITDA, and EPS all achieving record first quarter levels. We are effectively managing through industrial supply chain and inflationary headwinds year to date. This is highlighted by solid organic growth and EBITDA margin expansion during the quarter, as well as a build in inventory levels supporting near-term growth opportunities. At the same time, our cash generation remains strong and we continue to execute on our strategic growth plan, including expansion of our automation platform with the August 2021 acquisition of R.R. Floody Company.”

Mr. Schrimsher added, “Looking ahead, supply chain and inflationary pressures across the industrial sector present ongoing uncertainty to our near-term outlook. That said, underlying demand remains resilient entering our fiscal second quarter with organic sales up by a mid-teens percent year over year so far in October, while order and backlog trends are encouraging. We believe our leading technical industry position, local service capabilities, and evolution into new industrial technologies and solutions is a competitive advantage being reinforced by current macro and supply chain dynamics. Combined with balance sheet capacity, we have considerable self-help growth and earnings potential that we are intensely focused on capturing in fiscal 2022 and beyond.”

Fiscal 2022 Guidance

The Company is maintaining guidance for fiscal 2022 including EPS of $5.00 to $5.40, sales growth of 8% to 10% (7% to 9% on an organic basis), and EBITDA margins of 9.7% to 9.9%. Guidance does not assume contribution from potential future acquisitions.

Share Repurchases

During the quarter, the Company purchased 76,658 shares of its common stock in open market transactions for $6.5 million. At September 30, 2021, the Company had remaining authorization to purchase approximately 388,000 additional shares.

Dividend

Today the Company also announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share, payable on November 30, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 15, 2021.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 891,681 $ 747,807 Cost of sales 636,341 532,026 Gross Profit 255,340 215,781 Selling, distribution and administrative expense, including depreciation 180,726 163,473 Operating Income 74,614 52,308 Interest expense, net 7,390 7,653 Other income, net (312 ) (177 ) Income Before Income Taxes 67,536 44,832 Income tax expense 14,567 10,048 Net Income $ 52,969 $ 34,784 Net Income Per Share - Basic $ 1.38 $ 0.90 Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 1.36 $ 0.89 Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 38,502 38,722 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 39,084 39,088 NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1) Applied uses the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 247,313 $ 257,745 Accounts receivable, net 530,824 516,322 Inventories 377,978 362,547 Other current assets 54,452 59,961 Total current assets 1,210,567 1,196,575 Property, net 113,813 115,589 Operating lease assets, net 94,476 87,111 Intangibles, net 274,410 279,628 Goodwill 562,791 560,077 Other assets 47,123 32,827 Total Assets $ 2,303,180 $ 2,271,807 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 210,987 $ 208,162 Current portion of long-term debt 88,401 43,525 Other accrued liabilities 167,439 176,013 Total current liabilities 466,827 427,700 Long-term debt 730,307 784,855 Other liabilities 129,476 126,706 Total Liabilities 1,326,610 1,339,261 Shareholders' Equity 976,570 932,546 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,303,180 $ 2,271,807

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 52,969 $ 34,784 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property 5,427 5,352 Amortization of intangibles 8,121 9,726 Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options 1,907 693 Other share-based compensation expense 1,563 677 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (20,404 ) 24,559 Other, net (941 ) 6,051 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 48,642 81,842 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (7,094 ) - Capital expenditures (3,621 ) (3,597 ) Proceeds from property sales 48 193 Cash payments for loans on company-owned life insurance (14,835 ) - Net Cash used in Investing Activities (25,502 ) (3,404 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Long-term debt repayments (9,811 ) (62,450 ) Interest rate swap settlement payments (1,644 ) - Purchases of treasury shares (6,537 ) - Dividends paid (12,712 ) (12,415 ) Acquisition holdback payments (135 ) (521 ) Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards (1,141 ) (1,797 ) Net Cash used in Financing Activities (31,980 ) (77,183 ) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (1,592 ) 1,254 (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,432 ) 2,509 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 257,745 268,551 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 247,313 $ 271,060

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands) The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliation of Net Income, a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Net Income $ 52,969 $ 34,784 Interest expense, net 7,390 7,653 Income tax expense 14,567 10,048 Depreciation and amortization of property 5,427 5,352 Amortization of intangibles 8,121 9,726 EBITDA $ 88,474 $ 67,563 The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results, a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 48,642 $ 81,842 Capital expenditures (3,621 ) (3,597 ) Free Cash Flow $ 45,021 $ 78,245 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, a non-GAAP financial measure.

