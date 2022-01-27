Applied Industrial Technologies : Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results - Form 8-K

Applied Industrial Technologies Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results





•Net Sales of $876.9 Million Up 16.7% YoY; Up 16.4% on an Organic Daily Basis

•Net Income of $57.0 Million, or $1.46 Per Share; EBITDA of $92.6 Million

•Quarterly Dividend Increased to $0.34 Per Share

•Raising Fiscal 2022 Guidance for Sales, EBITDA Margin, and EPS





CLEVELAND, OHIO (January 27, 2022) - Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT), a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies, today reported results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021.





Net sales for the quarter increased 16.7% to $876.9 million from $751.3 million in the prior year. The change includes a 1.6% increase from acquisitions and a 0.3% increase from foreign currency translation, partially offset by a negative 1.6% impact from one less selling day. Excluding these factors, sales increased 16.4% on an organic daily basis reflecting a 15.1% increase in the Service Center segment and a 19.3% increase in the Fluid Power & Flow Control segment. The Company reported net income of $57.0 million, or $1.46 per share, and EBITDA of $92.6 million. On a pre-tax basis, results include $4.7 million ($0.09 after tax per share) of LIFO expense compared to $0.9 million ($0.02 after tax per share) of LIFO expense in the prior-year period.





Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied's President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We had a strong second quarter with sales, EBITDA, and EPS increasing approximately 17%, 36%, and 49% over prior-year adjusted levels, respectively. Sales growth accelerated as the quarter progressed reflecting positive industrial activity and solid execution across our expanding addressable market. At the same time, our team is responding well to broader inflation and supply chain dynamics with gross margins and EBITDA margins improving during the quarter. Overall, the performance demonstrates our operational focus and earnings potential as we leverage our leading technical industry position and local domain expertise across an expanding industrial backdrop."





Mr. Schrimsher added, "Based on year-to-date results and our favorable outlook, we are raising fiscal 2022 guidance for sales, EBITDA margins, and EPS. Organic sales month to date in January are up by a high single-digit percent year over year despite more difficult comparisons, while order and backlog trends remain strong. Although supply chain, inflationary, and COVID-19 related challenges remain, we are well positioned in the current environment as our internal capabilities and company-specific growth potential have never been stronger."





Fiscal 2022 Guidance

The Company is raising guidance for fiscal 2022 and now projects EPS of $5.70 to $5.90 (prior $5.00 to $5.40), sales growth of 11.5% to 12.5% including 10.5% to 11.5% on an organic basis (prior 8% to 10% including 7% to 9% organic), and EBITDA margins of 10.1% to 10.3% (prior 9.7% to 9.9%). Guidance does not assume contribution from potential future acquisitions.













Share Repurchases

During the quarter, the Company purchased 35,000 shares of its common stock in open market transactions for $3.5 million. At December 31, 2021, the Company had remaining authorization to purchase approximately 353,000 additional shares.





Dividend

Today the Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.34 per common share, payable on February 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022. This represents the 13th dividend increase since 2010.





Conference Call Information

About Applied®

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.





This press release contains statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. Applied intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are often identified by qualifiers such as "will," "guidance," "assume", "projects", and derivative or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including trends in the industrial sector of the economy (such as the inflationary environment and supply chain strains), the effects of the health crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, results of operations, and financial condition, and other risk factors identified in Applied's most recent periodic report and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, many of which risks are amplified by circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Applied or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. Applied assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, or events, or otherwise.





# # #

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Sales $ 876,874 $ 751,287 $ 1,768,555 $ 1,499,094 Cost of sales 619,249 541,753 1,255,590 1,073,779 Gross Profit 257,625 209,534 512,965 425,315 Selling, distribution and administrative expense, including depreciation 179,448 162,428 360,174 325,901 Impairment expense - 49,528 - 49,528 Operating Income (Loss) 78,177 (2,422) 152,791 49,886 Interest expense, net 7,007 7,658 14,397 15,311 Other (income) expense, net (869) 88 (1,181) (89) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 72,039 (10,168) 139,575 34,664 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 15,013 (4,834) 29,580 5,214 Net Income (Loss) $ 57,026 $ (5,334) $ 109,995 $ 29,450 Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Basic $ 1.48 $ (0.14) $ 2.86 $ 0.76 Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ 1.46 $ (0.14) $ 2.81 $ 0.75 Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 38,456 38,781 38,479 38,751 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 39,122 39,233 39,104 39,165

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS





1) Applied uses the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination. 2) In the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $49.5 million and $7.8 million of other non-routine costs as a result of reduced economic conditions and business alignment initiatives related to a portion of the Service Center Based Distribution segment exposed to oil and gas end markets. The non-routine costs reduced gross profit by $7.4 million and increased selling, distribution and administrative expense by $0.4 million. Combined, the non-cash impairment charge and non-routine costs unfavorably impacted operating (loss) income by $57.3 million and net (loss) income by $43.7 million. 3) Due to the net loss incurred by the Company during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the calculation of Net Loss Per Share - Diluted utilized the Average Shares Outstanding - Basic, as using the Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted would have been anti-dilutive.













APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands)

December 31, June 30, 2021 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 154,843 $ 257,745 Accounts receivable, net 520,134 516,322 Inventories 399,763 362,547 Other current assets 68,878 59,961 Total current assets 1,143,618 1,196,575 Property, net 112,113 115,589 Operating lease assets, net 90,996 87,111 Intangibles, net 266,314 279,628 Goodwill 562,811 560,077 Other assets 49,857 32,827 Total Assets $ 2,225,709 $ 2,271,807 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 203,563 $ 208,162 Current portion of long-term debt 40,182 43,525 Other accrued liabilities 156,110 176,013 Total current liabilities 399,855 427,700 Long-term debt 681,266 784,855 Other liabilities 122,899 126,706 Total Liabilities 1,204,020 1,339,261 Shareholders' Equity 1,021,689 932,546 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,225,709 $ 2,271,807













APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)

Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 109,995 $ 29,450 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property 10,863 10,561 Amortization of intangibles 16,205 18,002 Impairment expense - 49,528 Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options 2,516 1,328 Other share-based compensation expense 3,268 2,167 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (61,066) 52,005 Other, net (517) (3,685) Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 81,264 159,356 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (6,974) (31,078) Capital expenditures (7,510) (8,449) Proceeds from property sales 442 292 Other (14,835) - Net Cash used in Investing Activities (28,877) (39,235) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings under revolving credit facility 442,592 - Long-term debt repayments (550,371) (72,260) Interest rate swap settlement payments (3,294) (549) Payment of debt issuance costs (1,794) - Purchases of treasury shares (10,064) - Dividends paid (25,465) (24,899) Acquisition holdback payments (1,070) (1,138) Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards (4,093) (5,571) Exercise of stock appreciation rights and options 116 163 Net Cash used in Financing Activities (153,443) (104,254) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash (1,846) 4,357 (Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (102,902) 20,224 Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 257,745 268,551 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 154,843 $ 288,775













APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) (In thousands)

The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Reconciliation of Net (loss) income and Net (loss) income per share, GAAP financial measures, with Adjusted Net income and Adjusted Net income per share, non-GAAP financial measures: Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Pre-tax Tax Effect Net of Tax Per Share

Diluted Impact Tax Rate Net loss and net loss per share $ (10,168) $ (4,834) $ (5,334) $ (0.14) 47.5 % Intangible and other impairment 49,528 11,769 37,759 0.96 23.8 % Non-routine costs 7,772 1,847 5,925 0.15 23.8 % Adjusted net income and net income per share $ 47,132 $ 8,782 $ 38,350 $ 0.98 18.6 %









Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss), a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income (Loss) $ 57,026 $ (5,334) $ 109,995 $ 29,450 Interest expense, net 7,007 7,658 14,397 15,311 Income tax expense (benefit) 15,013 (4,834) 29,580 5,214 Depreciation and amortization of property 5,436 5,209 10,863 10,561 Amortization of intangibles 8,084 8,276 16,205 18,002 EBITDA $ 92,566 $ 10,975 $ 181,040 $ 78,538 Impairment expense - 49,528 - 49,528 Non-routine costs - 7,772 - 7,772 Adjusted EBITDA $ 92,566 $ 68,275 $ 181,040 $ 135,838 The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results, a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

December 31, Six Months Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 32,622 $ 77,514 $ 81,264 $ 159,356 Capital expenditures (3,889) (4,852) (7,510) (8,449) Free Cash Flow $ 28,733 $ 72,662 $ 73,754 $ 150,907 Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, a non-GAAP financial measure.



