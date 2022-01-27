Applied Industrial Technologies : Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results - Form 8-K
Applied Industrial Technologies Reports Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results
•Net Sales of $876.9 Million Up 16.7% YoY; Up 16.4% on an Organic Daily Basis
•Net Income of $57.0 Million, or $1.46 Per Share; EBITDA of $92.6 Million
•Quarterly Dividend Increased to $0.34 Per Share
•Raising Fiscal 2022 Guidance for Sales, EBITDA Margin, and EPS
CLEVELAND, OHIO (January 27, 2022) - Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT), a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies, today reported results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Net sales for the quarter increased 16.7% to $876.9 million from $751.3 million in the prior year. The change includes a 1.6% increase from acquisitions and a 0.3% increase from foreign currency translation, partially offset by a negative 1.6% impact from one less selling day. Excluding these factors, sales increased 16.4% on an organic daily basis reflecting a 15.1% increase in the Service Center segment and a 19.3% increase in the Fluid Power & Flow Control segment. The Company reported net income of $57.0 million, or $1.46 per share, and EBITDA of $92.6 million. On a pre-tax basis, results include $4.7 million ($0.09 after tax per share) of LIFO expense compared to $0.9 million ($0.02 after tax per share) of LIFO expense in the prior-year period.
Neil A. Schrimsher, Applied's President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We had a strong second quarter with sales, EBITDA, and EPS increasing approximately 17%, 36%, and 49% over prior-year adjusted levels, respectively. Sales growth accelerated as the quarter progressed reflecting positive industrial activity and solid execution across our expanding addressable market. At the same time, our team is responding well to broader inflation and supply chain dynamics with gross margins and EBITDA margins improving during the quarter. Overall, the performance demonstrates our operational focus and earnings potential as we leverage our leading technical industry position and local domain expertise across an expanding industrial backdrop."
Mr. Schrimsher added, "Based on year-to-date results and our favorable outlook, we are raising fiscal 2022 guidance for sales, EBITDA margins, and EPS. Organic sales month to date in January are up by a high single-digit percent year over year despite more difficult comparisons, while order and backlog trends remain strong. Although supply chain, inflationary, and COVID-19 related challenges remain, we are well positioned in the current environment as our internal capabilities and company-specific growth potential have never been stronger."
Fiscal 2022 Guidance
The Company is raising guidance for fiscal 2022 and now projects EPS of $5.70 to $5.90 (prior $5.00 to $5.40), sales growth of 11.5% to 12.5% including 10.5% to 11.5% on an organic basis (prior 8% to 10% including 7% to 9% organic), and EBITDA margins of 10.1% to 10.3% (prior 9.7% to 9.9%). Guidance does not assume contribution from potential future acquisitions.
Share Repurchases
During the quarter, the Company purchased 35,000 shares of its common stock in open market transactions for $3.5 million. At December 31, 2021, the Company had remaining authorization to purchase approximately 353,000 additional shares.
Dividend
Today the Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.34 per common share, payable on February 28, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022. This represents the 13th dividend increase since 2010.
About Applied®
Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.
This press release contains statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. Applied intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are often identified by qualifiers such as "will," "guidance," "assume", "projects", and derivative or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including trends in the industrial sector of the economy (such as the inflationary environment and supply chain strains), the effects of the health crisis associated with the COVID-19 pandemic on our business operations, results of operations, and financial condition, and other risk factors identified in Applied's most recent periodic report and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, many of which risks are amplified by circumstances arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Applied or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. Applied assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, or events, or otherwise.
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Sales
$
876,874
$
751,287
$
1,768,555
$
1,499,094
Cost of sales
619,249
541,753
1,255,590
1,073,779
Gross Profit
257,625
209,534
512,965
425,315
Selling, distribution and administrative expense, including depreciation
179,448
162,428
360,174
325,901
Impairment expense
-
49,528
-
49,528
Operating Income (Loss)
78,177
(2,422)
152,791
49,886
Interest expense, net
7,007
7,658
14,397
15,311
Other (income) expense, net
(869)
88
(1,181)
(89)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
72,039
(10,168)
139,575
34,664
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
15,013
(4,834)
29,580
5,214
Net Income (Loss)
$
57,026
$
(5,334)
$
109,995
$
29,450
Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Basic
$
1.48
$
(0.14)
$
2.86
$
0.76
Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Diluted
$
1.46
$
(0.14)
$
2.81
$
0.75
Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
38,456
38,781
38,479
38,751
Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
39,122
39,233
39,104
39,165
NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1) Applied uses the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination.
2) In the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Company recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $49.5 million and $7.8 million of other non-routine costs as a result of reduced economic conditions and business alignment initiatives related to a portion of the Service Center Based Distribution segment exposed to oil and gas end markets. The non-routine costs reduced gross profit by $7.4 million and increased selling, distribution and administrative expense by $0.4 million. Combined, the non-cash impairment charge and non-routine costs unfavorably impacted operating (loss) income by $57.3 million and net (loss) income by $43.7 million.
3) Due to the net loss incurred by the Company during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the calculation of Net Loss Per Share - Diluted utilized the Average Shares Outstanding - Basic, as using the Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted would have been anti-dilutive.
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
December 31,
June 30,
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
154,843
$
257,745
Accounts receivable, net
520,134
516,322
Inventories
399,763
362,547
Other current assets
68,878
59,961
Total current assets
1,143,618
1,196,575
Property, net
112,113
115,589
Operating lease assets, net
90,996
87,111
Intangibles, net
266,314
279,628
Goodwill
562,811
560,077
Other assets
49,857
32,827
Total Assets
$
2,225,709
$
2,271,807
Liabilities
Accounts payable
$
203,563
$
208,162
Current portion of long-term debt
40,182
43,525
Other accrued liabilities
156,110
176,013
Total current liabilities
399,855
427,700
Long-term debt
681,266
784,855
Other liabilities
122,899
126,706
Total Liabilities
1,204,020
1,339,261
Shareholders' Equity
1,021,689
932,546
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
2,225,709
$
2,271,807
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net income
$
109,995
$
29,450
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization of property
10,863
10,561
Amortization of intangibles
16,205
18,002
Impairment expense
-
49,528
Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options
2,516
1,328
Other share-based compensation expense
3,268
2,167
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
(61,066)
52,005
Other, net
(517)
(3,685)
Net Cash provided by Operating Activities
81,264
159,356
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
(6,974)
(31,078)
Capital expenditures
(7,510)
(8,449)
Proceeds from property sales
442
292
Other
(14,835)
-
Net Cash used in Investing Activities
(28,877)
(39,235)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Net borrowings under revolving credit facility
442,592
-
Long-term debt repayments
(550,371)
(72,260)
Interest rate swap settlement payments
(3,294)
(549)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(1,794)
-
Purchases of treasury shares
(10,064)
-
Dividends paid
(25,465)
(24,899)
Acquisition holdback payments
(1,070)
(1,138)
Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards
(4,093)
(5,571)
Exercise of stock appreciation rights and options
116
163
Net Cash used in Financing Activities
(153,443)
(104,254)
Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
(1,846)
4,357
(Decrease) Increase in cash and cash equivalents
(102,902)
20,224
Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period
257,745
268,551
Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period
$
154,843
$
288,775
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
Reconciliation of Net (loss) income and Net (loss) income per share, GAAP financial measures, with Adjusted Net income and Adjusted Net income per share, non-GAAP financial measures:
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Pre-tax
Tax Effect
Net of Tax
Per Share
Diluted Impact
Tax Rate
Net loss and net loss per share
$
(10,168)
$
(4,834)
$
(5,334)
$
(0.14)
47.5
%
Intangible and other impairment
49,528
11,769
37,759
0.96
23.8
%
Non-routine costs
7,772
1,847
5,925
0.15
23.8
%
Adjusted net income and net income per share
$
47,132
$
8,782
$
38,350
$
0.98
18.6
%
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss), a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure:
Three Months Ended December 31,
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Income (Loss)
$
57,026
$
(5,334)
$
109,995
$
29,450
Interest expense, net
7,007
7,658
14,397
15,311
Income tax expense (benefit)
15,013
(4,834)
29,580
5,214
Depreciation and amortization of property
5,436
5,209
10,863
10,561
Amortization of intangibles
8,084
8,276
16,205
18,002
EBITDA
$
92,566
$
10,975
$
181,040
$
78,538
Impairment expense
-
49,528
-
49,528
Non-routine costs
-
7,772
-
7,772
Adjusted EBITDA
$
92,566
$
68,275
$
181,040
$
135,838
The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization, a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results, a non-GAAP financial measure.
Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure:
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net Cash provided by Operating Activities
$
32,622
$
77,514
$
81,264
$
159,356
Capital expenditures
(3,889)
(4,852)
(7,510)
(8,449)
Free Cash Flow
$
28,733
$
72,662
$
73,754
$
150,907
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures, a non-GAAP financial measure.
