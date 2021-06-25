Log in
    AIT   US03820C1053

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(AIT)
Applied Industrial Technologies : Declares Quarterly Dividend and Announces Annual Meeting Date

06/25/2021 | 06:31am EDT
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share, payable on August 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on August 16, 2021.

The Company also announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at 9:00 a.m. EDT, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at its Corporate Headquarters, 1 Applied Plaza (E. 36th & Euclid Avenue), Cleveland, Ohio. August 27, 2021, is the record date for determining shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting.

About Applied®
Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 182 M - -
Net income 2021 125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,6x
Yield 2021 1,44%
Capitalization 3 448 M 3 448 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 6 032
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 88,72 $
Average target price 108,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil A. Schrimsher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David K. Wells Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Peter C. Wallace Chairman
Lonny D. Lawrence Vice President-Information Technology
Peter A. Dorsman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.13.76%3 407
FASTENAL COMPANY5.84%29 688
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.8.84%23 159
DIPLOMA PLC33.67%5 069
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.5.06%4 955
TRUSCO NAKAYAMA CORPORATION-2.24%1 685