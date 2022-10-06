Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AIT   US03820C1053

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(AIT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:45 2022-10-06 pm EDT
110.93 USD   -0.03%
01:31pApplied Industrial Technologies to Report First Quarter Earnings and Conduct Investor Teleconference on October 27, 2022
BU
09/28KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on Applied Industrial Technologies to $130 From $140, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
09/14Applied Industrial Technologies Named 2022 NorthCoast 99 Award Recipient
BU
Applied Industrial Technologies to Report First Quarter Earnings and Conduct Investor Teleconference on October 27, 2022

10/06/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced it will release its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, before the market opens. The Company’s fiscal 2023 first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

A quarterly conference call will begin at 10 a.m. ET on October 27 to discuss the Company’s performance and outlook with analysts and investors. A supplemental presentation detailing latest quarter results will be available for reference on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To join the call, dial 800-732-5617 (toll free) or 212-231-2919 (International callers) using reservation number 22020903.

A live audio webcast can be accessed online through the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start. Replays of the call will be made available for two weeks via webcast or telephone by dialing 800-633-8625 or 402-977-9141 (International) using reservation number 22020903.

About Applied®
Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 975 M - -
Net income 2023 282 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 1,24%
Capitalization 4 280 M 4 280 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 6 100
Free-Float 70,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Neil A. Schrimsher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David K. Wells Vice President-Finance
Peter C. Wallace Chairman
Lonny D. Lawrence Vice President-Information Technology
Dan P. Komnenovich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.04%4 280
FASTENAL COMPANY-24.87%27 659
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.0.58%26 390
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-9.46%4 261
DIPLOMA PLC-26.73%3 463
NOW INC.33.61%1 265