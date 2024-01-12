Official APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. press release

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced it will release its fiscal 2024 second quarter results on Thursday, January 25, 2024, before the market opens. The Company’s fiscal 2024 second quarter ended December 31, 2023.

A quarterly conference call will begin at 10 a.m. ET that day to discuss the Company’s financial performance and outlook. A supplemental presentation detailing latest quarter results will be available on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To join the call by telephone, dial 888-660-6573 (toll free) or 929-203-0881 using conference ID 6868675.

A live audio webcast can be accessed online through the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial into or link to the call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start. Replays of the call will be available via webcast, as well as by telephone for one week by dialing 800-770-2030 (toll free) or 647-362-9199 using conference ID 6868675.

About Applied®

Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

