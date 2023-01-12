Advanced search
    AIT   US03820C1053

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(AIT)
02:09:18 2023-01-12 pm EST
124.18 USD   +0.14%
01:19pApplied Industrial Technologies to Report Second Quarter Earnings and Conduct Investor Teleconference on January 26, 2023
BU
01/11Applied Industrial Technologies Commemorates 100-Year Anniversary
BU
2022APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Applied Industrial Technologies to Report Second Quarter Earnings and Conduct Investor Teleconference on January 26, 2023

01/12/2023 | 01:19pm EST
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today announced it will release its fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results on Thursday, January 26, 2023, before the market opens. The Company’s fiscal 2023 second quarter ended December 31, 2022.

A quarterly conference call will begin at 10 a.m. ET on January 26 to discuss the Company’s performance and outlook with analysts and investors. A supplemental presentation detailing latest quarter results will be available for reference on the Investor Relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To join the call, dial 877-248-0132 (toll free) or 212-231-2902 (International callers) using reservation number 22024595.

A live audio webcast can be accessed online through the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To help ensure you do not miss any of the conference call, please dial-in or link to the call 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start. Replays of the call will be made available for two weeks via webcast or telephone by dialing 800-633-8625 or 402-977-9141 (International) using reservation number 22024595.

About Applied®
Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 088 M - -
Net income 2023 293 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 1,11%
Capitalization 4 783 M 4 783 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,17x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 6 067
Free-Float 70,1%
Managers and Directors
Neil A. Schrimsher President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David K. Wells Vice President-Finance
Peter C. Wallace Chairman
Lonny D. Lawrence Vice President-Information Technology
Dan P. Komnenovich Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.60%4 783
W.W. GRAINGER, INC.4.68%29 422
FASTENAL COMPANY2.49%28 123
MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.-0.64%4 544
DIPLOMA PLC2.88%4 315
NOW INC.2.20%1 434