Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Applied Materials, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMAT   US0382221051

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

(AMAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/21 01:20:31 pm
138.765 USD   -0.28%
12:42pPUMP / DUMP #18 : This week's gainers and losers
01/20Intel to invest up to $100 bln in Ohio chip plants
RE
01/20APPLIED MATERIALS : Improving the Climate Impact of a Growing Business
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Applied Materials : A New Normal for Semiconductor Growth?

01/21/2022 | 01:13pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our analysis suggests semiconductor industry revenue growth inflected from a low-to-mid-single-digit CAGR in the 2000-2015 period to a mid-to-high-single-digit CAGR in the 2015-2021 period (see Chart 1). Based on our Battle of Exponentials frameworkand proprietary semiconductor industry model, we wouldn't be surprised if semiconductor revenues continue to grow at this higher rate for the foreseeable future.

Memory Growth Accelerated by 900 bps, Foundry/Logic Growth Accelerated by 400 bps

We estimate memory (DRAM + NAND) revenues represented ~30% of total semiconductor revenues in CY21. Our analysis suggests the memory revenue CAGR stepped up to 13% in the 2015-2021 period from 4% in the 2000-2015 period. We estimate the Foundry/Logic (~70% of semiconductor revenue in CY21) revenue CAGR stepped up to 7% from 3%.

2015 Was an Inflection Year

Our Battle of Exponentials framework assumes 2015 was an inflection year when traditional Moore's Law (a.k.a. classic 2D scaling) stopped working well. In around 2012, memory companies started describing a deceleration of unit cost reductions in DRAM. The NAND industry started its transition from planar to 3D NAND in 2013. In around 2014, the Foundry industry transitiontoward "inter nodes" and "plus nodes" started in principle with competitive debate about 16nm vs. 14nm offerings.

Note on Our Semiconductor Industry Model

Our proprietary model is based on aggregating semiconductor-related revenues for 80+ individual companies to approximate the Semiconductor Industry Association's aggregate revenue estimates. This approach allows us to segment revenues by device type (i.e. DRAM, NAND and Foundry/Logic), and further segment Foundry/Logic revenues by leading-edge and non-leading-edge "ICAPS" nodes that principally serve the IoT, Communications, Automotive, Power and Sensor markets. Given the cyclicality of revenues, especially in memory, we decided that using CAGRs provides the most meaningful comparisons across the periods of interest on a through-cycle basis.

In the next blog post I'll share some data to help translate semiconductor revenue growth into wafer fab equipment (WFE) spending growth.

Disclaimer

Applied Materials Inc. published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 18:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
12:42pPUMP / DUMP #18 : This week's gainers and losers
01/20Intel to invest up to $100 bln in Ohio chip plants
RE
01/20APPLIED MATERIALS : Improving the Climate Impact of a Growing Business
PU
01/18Berenberg Bank Adjusts Applied Materials' Price Target to $205 From $160, Maintains Buy..
MT
01/14Applied Materials on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
01/14APPLIED MATERIALS : Battle of Exponentials — A Different Way to Think About Accelera..
PU
01/12Barclays Adjusts Applied Materials' Price Target to $165 From $150, Keeps Equalweight R..
MT
01/10BofA Securities Raises Price Target for Applied Materials to $190 From $175, Maintains ..
MT
01/10NVIDIA Named Top Pick for Large Cap Semiconductors at BofA Securities on Growth Potenti..
MT
01/10APPLIED MATERIALS : Expanding the Ecosystem for Hybrid Bonding Technology
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 536 M - -
Net income 2022 7 288 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 064 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,2x
Yield 2022 0,72%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 4,62x
EV / Sales 2023 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float -
Chart APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied Materials, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 139,15 $
Average target price 171,75 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary E. Dickerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Halliday Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Iannotti Chairman
Omkaram Nalamasu Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay O. Kerley Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-11.57%123 637
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-15.20%25 283
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-12.04%18 905
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-10.62%11 195
DISCO CORPORATION-5.41%10 524
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.10.74%7 315