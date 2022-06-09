Log in
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

2022-06-09
107.24 USD   -4.64%
Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend
GL
06/07TRANSCRIPT : Applied Materials, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2022 Global Technology Conference, Jun-07-2022 10:15 AM
CI
ALERT : New entries in the USA investor portfolio
Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend

06/09/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share payable on the company’s common stock. The dividend is payable on Sept. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 25, 2022.

The quarterly cash dividend is a key component of Applied’s capital allocation strategy. In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Applied returned $2.01 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company had approximately $7.4 billion remaining in its share buyback authorization at the end of that period.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 411 M - -
Net income 2022 6 565 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 97 834 M 97 834 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 3,47x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 43,0%
Managers and Directors
Gary E. Dickerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brice A. Hill Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Iannotti Chairman
Omkaram Nalamasu Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay O. Kerley Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-26.49%97 834
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-15.75%29 113
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-19.84%22 064
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-23.98%15 414
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA0.16%11 684
DISCO CORPORATION-0.71%9 408