SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced the recipients of Supplier Excellence Awards for contributions made to Applied’s business over the past year. The awards reflect outstanding technical and operational performance in areas including quality, service, lead time, delivery, cost and responsiveness.



The awards also include an Excellence in ESG category which is part of the SuCCESS2030 (Supply Chain Certification for Environmental and Social Sustainability) initiative, Applied’s 10-year roadmap for extending its sustainability vision across the supply chain.

“Congratulations to our Supplier Excellence Award recipients for consistently demonstrating exceptional performance, strong collaboration and a commitment to building a more resilient and scalable supply chain,” said Dr. Paul Chhabra, Corporate Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Applied Materials. “Having close and trusted relationships with our suppliers is key to our ability to accelerate innovations that support the future growth of the semiconductor industry.”

The following 16 companies received Supplier Excellence Awards in their designated categories for consistently meeting or exceeding Applied’s performance expectations over the past year:

Best in Class Performance

DAIHEN Corporation

EDIS Anlagenbau GmbH

ETLA Limited

Fujikin Incorporated

Indicon LLC

MIRAPRO Co., Ltd.

Moog GAT GmbH

Paradigm Manufacturing, Inc.

SMC Corporation

SNT Motiv Co., Ltd.

TOCALO Co., Ltd.

UNISEM CO., LTD.

Excellence in Aftermarket Support

Fox Automation Technology Inc.

Excellence in ESG (SuCCESS2030 initiative)

Brooks Automation US, LLC

Excellence in Innovation and New Product Support

Foxsemicon Integrated Technology Inc.

Excellence in Quality

Ichor Holdings, Ltd.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

