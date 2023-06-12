Applied Materials : Aviso aos Acionistas

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Applied Materials Inc, código ISIN BRA1MTBDR008, informa que foi aprovado em 09/06/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,320000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8922 - 09/06/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,105893816 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Applied Materials Inc (Company), ISIN BRA1MTBDR008, hereby informs that on 09/06/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,320000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,8922 - 09/06/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,105893816 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 20/09/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 20/09/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 22/08/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 22/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 23/08/2023 até 24/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 23/08/2023 to 24/08/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Applied Materials Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 15:10:07 UTC.