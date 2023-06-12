Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Applied Materials, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMAT   US0382221051

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

(AMAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:26:48 2023-06-12 am EDT
138.30 USD   +1.60%
11:11aApplied Materials : Aviso aos Acionistas
PU
06/08Applied Materials Announces Cash Dividend
GL
06/07Transcript : Applied Materials, Inc. Presents at Bank of America 2023 Global Technology Conference, Jun-07-2023 01:20 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Applied Materials : Aviso aos Acionistas

06/12/2023 | 11:11am EDT
INFORMAÇÃO PÚBLICA - PUBLIC INFORMATION

Todas as datas estão definidas como DD/MM/AAAA

Kindly be aware that date format is DD/MM/YYYY

O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Applied Materials Inc, código ISIN BRA1MTBDR008, informa que foi aprovado em 09/06/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 0,320000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,8922 - 09/06/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 0,105893816 por BDR.

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Applied Materials Inc (Company), ISIN BRA1MTBDR008, hereby informs that on 09/06/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,320000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8922 - 09/06/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,105893816 per BDR.

O evento será pago no dia 20/09/2023, aos

The payment will be completed on 20/09/2023, to

titulares de BDRs em 22/08/2023.

entitled BDR Shareholders on 22/08/2023.

O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 23/08/2023 até 24/08/2023.

Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.

Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 23/08/2023 to 24/08/2023.

PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.

Disclaimer

Applied Materials Inc. published this content on 12 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2023 15:10:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 25 331 M - -
Net income 2023 6 005 M - -
Net Debt 2023 449 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,1x
Yield 2023 0,80%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,53x
EV / Sales 2024 4,63x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 41,3%
Chart APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied Materials, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 136,12 $
Average target price 138,01 $
Spread / Average Target 1,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary E. Dickerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brice A. Hill Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Iannotti Independent Chairman
Omkaram Nalamasu Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay O. Kerley Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.39.78%114 306
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, INC.10.28%32 792
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.36.26%22 813
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.65.20%20 662
DISCO CORPORATION68.40%16 474
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA55.38%13 206
