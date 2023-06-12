Applied Materials : Aviso aos Acionistas

Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Applied Materials Inc (Company), ISIN BRA1MTBDR008, hereby informs that on 09/06/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 0,320000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,8922 - 09/06/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 0,105893816 per BDR.