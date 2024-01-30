By Stephen Nakrosis

Applied Materials will collaborate with The Massachusetts Institute of Technology to bring advanced nano-fabrication equipment and capabilities to MIT.nano, the university's center for nanoscale science and engineering.

Applied Materials said it will provide "state-of-the-art process tools capable of supporting 150 and 200mm wafers and will enhance and upgrade an existing tool owned by MIT." The collaboration will facilitate a site for research and development at industry-compatible scale and using the same equipment founds in high-volume production fabs, the company said.

Maria Zuber, MIT's Vice President for Research and E. A. Griswold Professor of Geophysics, said "A brilliant new concept for a chip won't have impact in the world unless companies can make millions of copies of it. MIT.nano's collaboration with Applied Materials will create a critical open-access capacity to help innovations travel from lab bench to industry foundries for manufacturing."

The agreement commits over $40 million of estimated private and investment, including a $7.7 million grant from The Northeast Microelectronics Coalition Hub, which is managed by the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative, the company said. The deal will also see Applied Materials join the MIT.nano Consortium.

