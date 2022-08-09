Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Applied Materials, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMAT   US0382221051

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

(AMAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:15 2022-08-09 pm EDT
99.11 USD   -8.09%
02:33pApplied Materials Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
08/08Chip and carmaker CEOs meet ahead of Biden signing
RE
08/03Applied Materials Announces Q3 FY2022 Earnings Webcast
GL
Summary 
Summary

Applied Materials Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

08/09/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is currently at $98.36, down $9.47 or 8.79%


--Would be lowest close since July 19, 2022, when it closed at $98.23

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell 12.66%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 11.44% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending June 13, 2022, when it fell 14.35%

--Down 7.19% month-to-date

--Down 37.5% year-to-date

--Down 41.1% from its all-time closing high of $167.00 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 28.76% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 10, 2021), when it closed at $138.06

--Down 41.1% from its 52-week closing high of $167.00 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 14.37% from its 52-week closing low of $86.00 on July 5, 2022

--Traded as low as $98.10; lowest intraday level since July 20, 2022, when it hit $97.51

--Down 9.02% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 18, 2022, when it fell as much as 9.27%

--Third worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Second worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 2:15:03 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-09-22 1432ET

02:33pApplied Materials Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020..
DJ
08/08Chip and carmaker CEOs meet ahead of Biden signing
RE
08/03Applied Materials Announces Q3 FY2022 Earnings Webcast
GL
08/01U.S. considers crackdown on memory chip makers in China
RE
07/28U.S. Congress passage of subsidies prompts chip makers to move on projects
RE
07/25Barclays Adjusts Applied Materials' Price Target to $95 from $125, Keeps Equalweight Ra..
MT
07/25Morgan Stanley Adjusts Applied Materials' Price Target to $115 from $133, Keeps Equalwe..
MT
07/21Nanexa extends collaboration agreement with Applied Materials
AQ
07/21Nanexa AB Expands its Collaboration Agreement with Applied Materials, Inc
CI
07/18Deutsche Bank Adjusts Applied Materials Price Target to $110 From $135, Maintains Buy R..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 341 M - -
Net income 2022 6 548 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 846 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 93 806 M 93 806 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 43,0%
