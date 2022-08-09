Applied Materials Down Nearly 9%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is currently at $98.36, down $9.47 or 8.79%
--Would be lowest close since July 19, 2022, when it closed at $98.23
--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell 12.66%
--Currently down three consecutive days; down 11.44% over this period
--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending June 13, 2022, when it fell 14.35%
--Down 7.19% month-to-date
--Down 37.5% year-to-date
--Down 41.1% from its all-time closing high of $167.00 on Jan. 14, 2022
--Down 28.76% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 10, 2021), when it closed at $138.06
--Down 41.1% from its 52-week closing high of $167.00 on Jan. 14, 2022
--Up 14.37% from its 52-week closing low of $86.00 on July 5, 2022
--Traded as low as $98.10; lowest intraday level since July 20, 2022, when it hit $97.51
--Down 9.02% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Jan. 18, 2022, when it fell as much as 9.27%
--Third worst performer in the S&P 500 today
--Second worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 2:15:03 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
