Applied Materials Down Over 9%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is currently at $96.36, down $9.54 or 9.01%

--Would be lowest close since Nov. 9, 2022, when it closed at $94.38

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell 12.66%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Down 12.08% month-to-date

--Down 38.76% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 42.96%

--Down 42.3% from its all-time closing high of $167.00 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 38.03% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 23, 2021), when it closed at $155.49

--Up 29.5% from its 52-week closing low of $74.41 on Oct. 17, 2022

--Traded as low as $95.97; lowest intraday level since Nov. 9, 2022, when it hit $94.24

--Down 9.38% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 18.32%

--Third worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Third worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:08:18 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1428ET