  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Applied Materials, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMAT   US0382221051

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

(AMAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:07 2022-12-22 pm EST
97.23 USD   -8.19%
12/21Applied Materials : Launches ‘Singapore 2030' Plan to Expand its Operations and Innovation Capabilities
PU
12/20Applied Materials to Invest in U.S. Manufacturing Capacity
DJ
12/20Applied Materials to Extend Global Leadership in Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology
GL
Applied Materials Down Over 9%, On Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk

12/22/2022 | 02:29pm EST
Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is currently at $96.36, down $9.54 or 9.01%


--Would be lowest close since Nov. 9, 2022, when it closed at $94.38

--On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell 12.66%

--Currently down three of the past four days

--Down 12.08% month-to-date

--Down 38.76% year-to-date; on pace for worst year since 2008, when it fell 42.96%

--Down 42.3% from its all-time closing high of $167.00 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Down 38.03% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 23, 2021), when it closed at $155.49

--Down 42.3% from its 52-week closing high of $167.00 on Jan. 14, 2022

--Up 29.5% from its 52-week closing low of $74.41 on Oct. 17, 2022

--Traded as low as $95.97; lowest intraday level since Nov. 9, 2022, when it hit $94.24

--Down 9.38% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell as much as 18.32%

--Third worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Third worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 2:08:18 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-22-22 1428ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. -8.42% 96.99 Delayed Quote.-34.23%
NASDAQ 100 -2.99% 10899.01 Real-time Quote.-31.15%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -2.70% 10418.69 Real-time Quote.-31.55%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 212 M - -
Net income 2023 5 466 M - -
Net cash 2023 881 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 1,03%
Capitalization 89 394 M 89 394 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
EV / Sales 2024 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 41,8%
Chart APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied Materials, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 105,90 $
Average target price 118,51 $
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary E. Dickerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brice A. Hill Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Iannotti Independent Chairman
Omkaram Nalamasu Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay O. Kerley Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-34.23%89 394
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-11.50%31 342
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-34.30%17 261
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-35.49%12 968
DISCO CORPORATION7.82%10 357
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-13.12%9 204