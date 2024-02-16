Applied Materials: EPS up 5% in Q1
"Our leadership positions in key inflections support continued outperformance as customers accelerate next-generation chip technologies critical to AI and IoT in the coming years," says CEO Gary Dickerson.
For its second accounting quarter, the semiconductor industry equipment maker expects non-GAAP EPS of between $1.79 and $2.15, and revenues of around $6.50 billion, plus or minus $400 million.
