Applied Materials on Thursday evening reported non-GAAP EPS up 5% to $2.13 for the first three months of its 2023-24 fiscal year, with adjusted operating margin stable at 29.5% on sluggish revenues of $6.71 billion.



"Our leadership positions in key inflections support continued outperformance as customers accelerate next-generation chip technologies critical to AI and IoT in the coming years," says CEO Gary Dickerson.



For its second accounting quarter, the semiconductor industry equipment maker expects non-GAAP EPS of between $1.79 and $2.15, and revenues of around $6.50 billion, plus or minus $400 million.



