  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Applied Materials, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMAT   US0382221051

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

(AMAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Applied Materials : Joins Industry Leaders to Foster Workplace Diversity and Inclusion

08/17/2021 | 12:04pm EDT
Applied Materials is committed to a culture of inclusion that promotes equity and belonging and empowers our people to bring their whole self to work. We are inspired by the diversity of backgrounds, perspectives and experiences, knowing they help foster stronger and more resilient teams.

As the world continues to grapple with complex social challenges, we are doubling down on our multiyear strategic imperative to identify and eliminate systemic race and gender barriers and expanding our talent recruiting efforts at universities with large Black and Hispanic student populations. We're helping build a pipeline of future talent through STEM education initiatives with colleges, universities and nonprofit partners serving middle school and high school students.

In support of these initiatives, Applied has joined a new group that is likewise committed to improving diversity and inclusion across industries. The Alliance for Global Inclusion is a coalition of industry peers founded by Dell Technologies, Intel, Nasdaq, NTT DATA and Snap Inc., that is combining the collective power and resources of our global organizations to bring inclusivity and equity to the workplace and align on a set of shared commitments and metrics to track progress.

Founded in April 2021, the Alliance for Global Inclusion is sponsoring research to encourage broader transparency around diversity and inclusion efforts, provide detailed best practices and highlight areas for improvement for all member companies. The coalition's goals focus on four critical areas:
  1. Leadership Representation: Develop representation guidance for board and senior executive roles reflective of customers and communities served.
  2. Inclusive Language: Drive awareness, dialogue and industry-wide change for inclusive language in products and documentation, amplified through partnerships with standards bodies and academic institutions.
  3. Inclusive Product Development: Commit to leveraging existing intervention points in artificial intelligence (AI) product development to mitigate bias and embed diversity, equity and inclusion considerations into the AI product lifecycle.
  4. STEM Readiness in Underserved Communities: Improve STEM readiness for youth in underserved communities by increasing technology access and partnering with wrap-around support services.

To help ensure these goals are met, the alliance has launched a public Diversity & Inclusion Index that serves as a benchmark for companies to track diversity and inclusion improvements and share best practices across industries. The data was collected through a global survey of 13 major companies and will be updated twice a year to set a new standard for transparent reporting and provide member companies with the most accurate information.

At Applied Materials, we believe that empowering our people to reach their full potential is vital to our vision to Make Possible® a Better Future. We must ensure that each individual has a fair and equal opportunity for development and advancement. We also believe that culture and workplace experiences help us attract and retain the best people and that our differences are our greatest strength as a global leader.

As our journey toward a fully actualized Culture of Inclusion continues, we will uphold our vow to broaden and sustain the diversity of our workplace, promote varied ideas and approaches, and build a culture that benefits everyone-our people, our customers and our stakeholders.

To learn more about Applied's goals and progress in diversity and inclusion, please read our latest Sustainability Report.

Disclaimer

Applied Materials Inc. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 16:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 22 718 M - -
Net income 2021 5 636 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 843 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 120 B 120 B -
EV / Sales 2021 5,22x
EV / Sales 2022 4,67x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 45,2%
Chart APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied Materials, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 131,69 $
Average target price 160,15 $
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary E. Dickerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Durn Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Iannotti Chairman
Omkaram Nalamasu Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay O. Kerley Chief Information Officer & Group Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.52.60%120 362
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.91.85%26 591
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.72.83%17 609
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA10.72%16 575
DISCO CORPORATION-10.22%10 301
SHENZHEN S.C NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION9.90%8 593