Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Applied Materials, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMAT   US0382221051

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

(AMAT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-16 pm EST
115.39 USD   -3.41%
05:46pApplied Materials : Q1 2023 Earnings Call Published Script 224.5 KB
PU
05:46pApplied Materials : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation 1.2 MB
PU
05:01pTechnology Shares Tumble as Investors Shun Risk -- Tech Roundup
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Applied Materials : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation 1.2 MB

02/16/2023 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Quarter Fiscal 2023

Earnings Presentation

February 16, 2023

Applied Materials External

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, technology transitions, our business and financial performance and market share positions, our capital allocation and cash deployment strategies, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our estimate of the impact on our second quarter of fiscal 2023 of a cybersecurity incident recently announced by one of our major suppliers, our business outlook for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 and beyond, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products, our ability to meet customer demand, and our suppliers' ability to meet our demand requirements; our ability to assess and mitigate the impact on our business of the recent cybersecurity incident at one of our major suppliers, and this supplier's ability to recover its manufacturing and operations to meet our requirements; financial, legal and reputational risks, and the risk of loss of intellectual property, resulting from this or other cybersecurity incidents affecting us or our suppliers; global economic, political and industry conditions, including rising inflation and interest rates; the interpretation and implementation of new export regulations and license requirements, and their impact on our ability to export products and provide services to customers and on our results of operations; global trade issues and changes in trade and export license policies; our ability to obtain licenses or authorizations on a timely basis, if at all; transportation interruptions and logistics constraints; the effects of regional or global health epidemics, including the severity and duration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and government imposed lockdowns and other measures taken in response; consumer demand for electronic products; the demand for semiconductors; customers' technology and capacity requirements; the introduction of new and innovative technologies, and the timing of technology transitions; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; the concentrated nature of our customer base; acquisitions, investments and divestitures; changes in income tax laws; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; market acceptance of existing and newly developed products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives, align our resources and cost structure with business conditions, and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the variability of operating expenses and results among products and segments, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, customer requirements and business needs; our ability to ensure compliance with applicable law, rules and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings, including our recent Forms 10-K and 8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates, projections and assumptions, and we assume no obligation to update them.

2 | Applied Materials External

APPLIED MATERIALS AT-A-GLANCE

REPORTING SEGMENTS

Semiconductor Systems

CURRENT FISCAL

YEAR ENDS

Applied Global Services

29 October 2023

Display and Adjacent Markets

$26.3 billion

$2.9 billion

~33,000*

employees

TTM R&D

TTM REVENUE

INVESTMENTS

in 24* countries

TTM is trailing twelve months. *As of fiscal year-ended 10/30/2022.

3 | Applied Materials External

FOUNDED

1967

FIRST PUBLIC OFFERING

1972

~17,300*

active patents

Q1F23 Summary

2023 Outlook

Longer Term

Delivered strong first-quarter results

Made progress mitigating supply chain constraints to meet customer demand

Generated record revenue in Semi Systems

Grew revenue Y/Y in both Semi Systems and AGS

Expect 2023 WFE down Y/Y:

  • Leading-edgeF/L ICAPS*
     Memory

Applied is well positioned to outperform:

  • Large backlog of differentiated products
  • Growing service business
  • Strong positions with leading customers at key technology inflections

Semiconductors are the foundation of the digital economy; expect market to grow to $1T by 2030

Semiconductor roadmap inflections are increasingly enabled by Applied Materials technology

Applied is investing in manufacturing, logistics and R&D capacity while increasing our focus on productivity

Applied is Well Positioned to Outperform our Markets in 2023

* ICAPS = IoT, Communications, Automotive, Power, Sensors; includes 10nm and above nodes

4 | Applied Materials External

Investment Thesis

Market Outlook = Innovation and Secular Growth

Applied = PPACt Enablement Company

Growth in

New and

Unit process

Co-optimized

Actionable insight /

adjacent

subscriptions

leadership and

and integrated

time to market

materials

and services

broadest portfolio

solutions

acceleration

engineering

businesses

High ROI Financial Model + Attractive Shareholder Returns

5 | Applied Materials External

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Applied Materials Inc. published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 22:45:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
05:46pApplied Materials : Q1 2023 Earnings Call Published Script 224.5 KB
PU
05:46pApplied Materials : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation 1.2 MB
PU
05:01pTechnology Shares Tumble as Investors Shun Risk -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:26pApplied Materials : News Release 211.8 KB
PU
04:26pApplied Materials : Non-GAAP Reconciliation 388.5 KB
PU
04:19pApplied Materials : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:18pApplied Materials' Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Advance; Fiscal Q2 Outlook Set
MT
04:12pEarnings Flash (AMAT) APPLIED MATERIALS Reports Q1 Revenue $6.74B
MT
04:12pEarnings Flash (AMAT) APPLIED MATERIALS Posts Q1 EPS $2.03
MT
04:09pApplied Materials positive on Q2 on resilient demand for automotive, AI chips
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 055 M - -
Net income 2023 5 345 M - -
Net cash 2023 881 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,1x
Yield 2023 0,95%
Capitalization 101 B 101 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,15x
EV / Sales 2024 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied Materials, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 115,39 $
Average target price 121,98 $
Spread / Average Target 5,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary E. Dickerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brice A. Hill Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Iannotti Independent Chairman
Omkaram Nalamasu Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay O. Kerley Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.21.63%100 714
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.29.75%38 112
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.11.45%19 745
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.40.42%17 210
DISCO CORPORATION7.15%10 874
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA12.54%10 117