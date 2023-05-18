Advanced search
05:12:48 2023-05-18
128.00 USD   +1.83%
05:09pApplied Materials : Q2 2023 Earnings Call Published Script 233.5 KB
PU
05:09pApplied Materials : Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation 2.5 MB
PU
04:43pApplied Materials Fiscal Q2 Non-GAAP EPS, Revenue Gain; Q3 Outlook Set
MT
Applied Materials : Q2 2023 Earnings Presentation 2.5 MB

05/18/2023 | 05:09pm EDT
Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Presentation

May 18, 2023

Applied Materials External

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including those regarding anticipated growth and trends in our businesses and markets, industry outlooks and demand drivers, technology transitions, our business and financial performance and market share positions, our capital allocation and cash deployment strategies, our investment and growth strategies, our development of new products and technologies, our business outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2023 and beyond, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements and their underlying assumptions are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements include, without limitation: the level of demand for our products, our ability to meet customer demand, and our suppliers' ability to meet our demand requirements; global economic, political and industry conditions, including rising inflation and interest rates; the implementation and interpretation of new export regulations and license requirements, and their impact on our ability to export products and provide services to customers and on our results of operations; global trade issues and changes in trade and export license policies; our ability to obtain licenses or authorizations on a timely basis, if at all; consumer demand for electronic products; the demand for semiconductors; customers' technology and capacity requirements; the introduction of new and innovative technologies, and the timing of technology transitions; our ability to develop, deliver and support new products and technologies; the concentrated nature of our customer base; our ability to expand our current markets, increase market share and develop new markets; market acceptance of existing and newly developed products; our ability to obtain and protect intellectual property rights in key technologies; our ability to achieve the objectives of operational and strategic initiatives, align our resources and cost structure with business conditions, and attract, motivate and retain key employees; the effects of regional or global health epidemics, including COVID-19; acquisitions, investments and divestitures; changes in income tax laws; the variability of operating expenses and results among products and segments, and our ability to accurately forecast future results, market conditions, customer requirements and business needs; our ability to ensure compliance with applicable law, rules and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties described in our SEC filings, including our recent Forms 10-Q and

8-K. All forward-looking statements are based on management's current estimates, projections and assumptions, and we assume no obligation to update them.

2 | Applied Materials External

UPCOMING

June 1, 2023

June 7, 2023

July 11, 2023

Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

BofA Securities Global Technology Conference

Applied Materials technology breakfast at SEMICON West

3 | Applied Materials External

Gary Dickerson

President and Chief Executive Officer

Applied Materials External

Q2F23 Summary

Delivered strong results in high end of guidance range

Successfully managing a dynamic near-term environment

Introducing new products and solutions

2023 Applied Outlook

Outlook remains favorable based on

  • Balanced market exposure
  • Strong positions at key technology inflections driving demand for our differentiated products
  • Growing service business, increasingly subscription-based

2023 Market Outlook

Expect 2023 WFE down Y/Y

  • Memory
  • Leading-edgeF/L  ICAPS*

ICAPS two major long-term demand drivers

  • Global transition to clean energy and EVs
  • Regionalization of worldwide semiconductor supply chains

Applied is Well Positioned to Outperform our Markets in 2023

* ICAPS = IoT, Communications, Automotive, Power, Sensors; includes 10nm and above nodes

5 | Applied Materials External

Disclaimer

Applied Materials Inc. published this content on 18 May 2023


© Publicnow 2023
All news about APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 765 M - -
Net income 2023 5 871 M - -
Net Debt 2023 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 0,86%
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
EV / Sales 2023 4,30x
EV / Sales 2024 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 41,3%
Technical analysis trends APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 125,70 $
Average target price 131,30 $
Spread / Average Target 4,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary E. Dickerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brice A. Hill Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Iannotti Independent Chairman
Omkaram Nalamasu Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay O. Kerley Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.24.17%106 231
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.3.43%30 532
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.33.71%22 765
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.45.05%18 283
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA67.33%14 443
DISCO CORPORATION41.14%13 989
