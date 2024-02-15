By Ben Glickman

Shares of Applied Materials rose late on Thursday after the company's profit and sales beat estimates despite continued weakness in the semiconductor market.

The stock was up 10% to $206.50 in post-market trading, following a 0.8% rise at Thursday's close. Shares are up about 16% since the start of the year.

Santa Clara, Calif.-based, Applied Materials' profit rose to $2.02 billion, or $2.41 a share, in the fiscal first quarter, compared with a profit of $1.72 billion, or $2.02 a share, a year earlier.

The company's adjusted and unadjusted per-share profit both topped analysts' expectations.

Revenue was flat at $6.71 billion, topping the $6.48 billion expected by analysts.

Applied Materials expects revenue of $6.1 billion to $6.9 billion in the fiscal second quarter, compared with the $6.34 billion expected by analysts. The company forecast adjusted per-share earnings of $1.79 to $2.15 in the fiscal second quarter, compared with the $1.80 expected by analysts.

Applied Materials' largest segment, its semiconductor systems business, saw sales fall, but gains in applied global services and display and adjacent markets offset the declines.

