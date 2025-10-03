Applied Materials expects a $600m drop in revenue in 2026 after Washington tightened export rules to China, the US company announced in an SEC filing.



The new regulations extend the blacklist to subsidiaries of companies already under sanctions, complicating the shipment of products, parts, and services without a specific license.



The California-based group also expects an impact of $110m on its Q4 revenues. The stock fell 4% yesterday evening after the US market closed in the wake of this announcement.



Applied Materials, already weakened by the Chinese slowdown and tariffs, had delivered disappointing forecasts in August.