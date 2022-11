Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chip tools maker Applied Materials Inc forecast first-quarter revenue above market estimates on Thursday, on hopes that easing supply chain constraints will help it meet pent up demand from chipmakers ramping up production.

The company forecast revenue of $6.70 billion, plus or minus $400 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $6.45 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)