  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Applied Materials, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMAT   US0382221051

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

(AMAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:12 2022-08-18 pm EDT
112.31 USD   +5.95%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Applied Materials forecasts fourth-quarter revenue above estimates

08/18/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue above market estimates on Thursday as chipmakers scale up output to plug a supply shortage that has hobbled sectors across the economy.

Chipmakers have been flooding Applied Materials - the largest maker of semiconductor equipment - with orders to expand capacity as they try to ease an industry-wide supply crunch.

While cracks have emerged in demand from chipmakers focused on smartphones and PCs as inflation hits consumer spending, the data center, industrial and automotive markets remain robust.

The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $6.65 billion, plus or minus $400 million, compared with analysts' average estimate of $6.57 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue for the quarter ended July 31 was $6.52 billion, more than expectations of $6.28 billion.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta and Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 341 M - -
Net income 2022 6 548 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 846 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 0,94%
Capitalization 92 214 M 92 214 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,71x
EV / Sales 2023 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied Materials, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 106,00 $
Average target price 133,37 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary E. Dickerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brice A. Hill Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Iannotti Chairman
Omkaram Nalamasu Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay O. Kerley Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-31.06%92 214
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-5.39%33 178
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-9.20%24 504
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-23.82%14 659
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA9.79%12 632
DISCO CORPORATION-0.85%9 293