Applied Materials forecasts fourth-quarter revenue above estimates

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Semiconductor equipment maker Applied
Materials Inc forecast fourth-quarter revenue above
market estimates on Thursday as chipmakers scale up output to
plug a supply shortage that has hobbled sectors across the
economy.
Chipmakers have been flooding Applied Materials - the
largest maker of semiconductor equipment - with orders to expand
capacity as they try to ease an industry-wide supply crunch.
While cracks have emerged in demand from chipmakers focused
on smartphones and PCs as inflation hits consumer spending, the
data center, industrial and automotive markets remain robust.
The company forecast current-quarter revenue of $6.65
billion, plus or minus $400 million, compared with analysts'
average estimate of $6.57 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES
data.
Revenue for the quarter ended July 31 was $6.52 billion,
more than expectations of $6.28 billion.
