Applied Materials on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is currently at $164.53, up $7.35 or 4.67%
-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Oct. 23, 1972)
-- On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 7, 2021, when it rose 6.45%
-- Currently up three of the past four days
-- Up 4.55% month-to-date
-- Up 4.55% year-to-date
-- Up 59.52% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 15, 2021), when it closed at $103.14
-- Would be a new 52-week closing high
-- Up 70.18% from its 52-week closing low of $96.68 on Jan. 29, 2021
-- Traded as high as $165.17
-- Up 5.08% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 7, 2021, when it rose as much as 7.2%
-- Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today
-- Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 3:12:35 PM ET
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-14-22 1531ET