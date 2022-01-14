Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Applied Materials, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    AMAT   US0382221051

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

(AMAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Applied Materials on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

01/14/2022 | 03:32pm EST
Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is currently at $164.53, up $7.35 or 4.67%


-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Oct. 23, 1972)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 7, 2021, when it rose 6.45%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Up 4.55% month-to-date

-- Up 4.55% year-to-date

-- Up 59.52% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 15, 2021), when it closed at $103.14

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 70.18% from its 52-week closing low of $96.68 on Jan. 29, 2021

-- Traded as high as $165.17

-- Up 5.08% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 7, 2021, when it rose as much as 7.2%

-- Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 3:12:35 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1531ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 453 M - -
Net income 2022 7 288 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,4x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 140 B 140 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,22x
EV / Sales 2023 4,91x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Last Close Price 157,18 $
Average target price 170,14 $
Spread / Average Target 8,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary E. Dickerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Halliday Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Iannotti Chairman
Omkaram Nalamasu Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay O. Kerley Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-0.11%139 657
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-18.32%23 427
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-3.86%20 898
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-7.96%11 290
DISCO CORPORATION-0.71%11 040
BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES N.V.10.90%7 408