Applied Materials on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) is currently at $164.53, up $7.35 or 4.67%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to Oct. 23, 1972)

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Dec. 7, 2021, when it rose 6.45%

-- Currently up three of the past four days

-- Up 4.55% month-to-date

-- Up 4.55% year-to-date

-- Up 59.52% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 15, 2021), when it closed at $103.14

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 70.18% from its 52-week closing low of $96.68 on Jan. 29, 2021

-- Traded as high as $165.17

-- Up 5.08% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Dec. 7, 2021, when it rose as much as 7.2%

-- Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Second best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 3:12:35 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1531ET