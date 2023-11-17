Applied Materials: record 4th-quarter EPS

On Thursday evening, Applied Materials reported record non-GAAP EPS of $2.12 for the last three months of its 2022-23 fiscal year, up 4% year-on-year, despite a 0.3-point decline in its adjusted operating margin to 29.5%.



Also on a non-GAAP basis, the semiconductor equipment supplier improved its gross margin by 1.3 points to 47.3%, on sales that were roughly stable year-on-year at $6.72 billion.



"Applied Materials generated record sales, earnings and cash flow for the year and outperformed the wafer fabrication equipment market for the fifth year in a row," hails CEO Gary Dickerson.



For its first quarter 2023-24, the California-based group expects revenues of around $6.47 billion, give or take $400 million, and anticipates adjusted EPS of between $1.72 and $2.08.



