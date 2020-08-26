Log in
Applied Materials, Inc.

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

(AMAT)
Applied Materials to Participate at Citi Global Technology Conference

08/26/2020 | 07:31am EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Dan Durn, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Citi Global Technology Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 8 beginning at 8:40 a.m. PT / 11:40 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Applied Materials website at http://www.appliedmaterials.com/company/investor-relations, and a replay of the event will be available on the same day.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible the technology shaping the future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
