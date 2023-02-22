Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Applied Materials, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMAT   US0382221051

APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

(AMAT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:33:08 2023-02-22 am EST
110.93 USD   -0.32%
07:31aApplied Materials to Participate at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference
GL
02/22APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/21Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Applied Materials to $120 From $105, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Applied Materials to Participate at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

02/22/2023 | 07:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that Brice Hill, Senior Vice President and CFO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, March 8 beginning at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available on the Applied Materials website at https://ir.appliedmaterials.com and a replay will be available on the same day.

About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMAT) is the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world. Our expertise in modifying materials at atomic levels and on an industrial scale enables customers to transform possibilities into reality. At Applied Materials, our innovations make possible a better future. Learn more at www.appliedmaterials.com.

Contact:
Ricky Gradwohl (editorial/media) 408.235.4676
Michael Sullivan (financial community) 408.986.7977


All news about APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
07:31aApplied Materials to Participate at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Confe..
GL
02/22APPLIED MATERIALS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/21Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Applied Materials to $120 From $105, Maintains Buy..
MT
02/17Deutsche Bank Adjusts Applied Materials' Price Target to $125 From $118, Maintains Buy ..
MT
02/17Needham Adjusts Price Target on Applied Materials to $135 From $120, Maintains Buy Rati..
MT
02/17Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Applied Materials to $120 From $105, Maintains Bu..
MT
02/17Morgan Stanley Raises Applied Materials' Price Target to $125 From $88, Maintains Equal..
MT
02/17B. Riley Raises Applied Materials' Price Target to $150 From $140, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/17The prices are once again bringing down the mood
MS
02/16Applied Materials : Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation 1.2 MB
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 24 807 M - -
Net income 2023 5 861 M - -
Net cash 2023 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,0x
Yield 2023 0,96%
Capitalization 93 818 M 93 818 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,77x
EV / Sales 2024 3,85x
Nbr of Employees 33 900
Free-Float 41,4%
Chart APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied Materials, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Last Close Price 111,28 $
Average target price 130,55 $
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary E. Dickerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brice A. Hill Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Thomas J. Iannotti Independent Chairman
Omkaram Nalamasu Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay O. Kerley Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.18.55%93 818
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.17.11%34 400
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.6.10%18 378
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.34.08%16 433
DISCO CORPORATION5.43%10 663
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA10.21%9 682