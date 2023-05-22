Applied Materials to invest $4 bln in Silicon Valley chip research center

(Updates with Vice President's comment in graph 8-9 and adds
background about CHIPS Act R&D funding in last graph)
SANTA CLARA, California, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S.
semiconductor toolmaker Applied Materials Inc on Monday
said it plans to spend up to $4 billion on a research center in
the heart of Silicon Valley to speed up advances in
semiconductor manufacturing.
The center based in Sunnyvale, California, will come on line
in 2026 and create up to 2,000 engineering jobs, said Applied,
the world's biggest maker of tools used in manufacturing chips.
The facility will host about $25 billion of research work
over its first decade, pulling together staff from research
universities and chipmakers such as Intel Corp, Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co and Samsung Electronics
Co Ltd, among others.
The announcement comes as the U.S. is trying to bring back
advanced semiconductor manufacturing with a $52 billion measure
passed last year.
Applied Materials said the new facility, called the
Equipment and Process Innovation and Commercialization (EPIC)
Center, will be the size of more than three American football
fields. Applied said it will invest in it over seven years and
wants subsidies from the government through the CHIPS and
Science Act.
"We're absolutely going to go forward. The scale of how fast
we invest is going to be tied to the government incentives,"
Gary Dickerson, CEO of Applied Materials, told Reuters. "The
economics of this are compelling in terms of accelerating the
technology road maps for our customers and also for Applied."
Taking ideas from research universities and turning them
into tools used in factories can take many years, said Applied
executives. By putting universities and chip manufacturers under
one roof with Applied, the company hopes to slash that time by
nearly a third by having the three groups carry out some of
their work in parallel.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced the news at
Applied Materials' Silicon Valley event, said the investment
plans were thanks to the administration's incentives.
"When completed, it will be the largest such facility in the
world. And of course, it will contain some of the most
cutting-edge technology," Harris said. "These investments also
strengthen our national security by making sure that we have the
capacity to produce semiconductors, here at home."
Senior administration officials briefing the media ahead of
the event said the Commerce Department has received more than
300 statements of interest for the $39 billion portion of the
CHIPS Act for manufacturing incentives. Applied Materials can
apply for some of that funding, but the application requirements
for such facilities will not be released until the early fall.
The CHIPS Act has another $11 billion set aside for broader
R&D efforts including funding for a new National Semiconductor
Technology Center that will be a focal point for the industry's
research and engineering.
(Reporting by Jane Lanhee Lee and Stephen Nellis in Santa
Clara, California; Editing by Leslie Adler and Stephen Coates)