Financials, chipmakers push S&P 500, Nasdaq to new peaks

* Indexes: Dow 0.37%, S&P 0.31%, Nasdaq 0.09%
Aug 25 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indexes scaled
record highs on Wednesday on gains in chipmakers and financials,
ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated annual
symposium.
Financials rose 1.7% and were the top gaining S&P
sector, followed by energy, industrials and
materials. The wider banking index jumped
2.3%, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
Economy-sensitive stocks also got a boost after the U.S.
House of Representatives approved a $3.5 trillion budget
framework and agreed to vote by Sept. 27 on a $1 trillion
Senate-passed infrastructure bill.
U.S. stocks have whipsawed this month as hopes of a
vaccine-driven economic recovery clashed against the possibility
of a taper tantrum by the Fed amid higher inflation, labor
market recovery and a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases.
The Fed's economic symposium at Jackson Hole later this week
will be closely watched for cues on when the central bank will
start tapering its massive asset purchases program. Fed chair
Jerome Powell will speak on Friday.
"While we don't expect anything, the market is vulnerable to
either some sort of talk about tapering or some sort of
interpretation of his remarks about tapering," said Julian
Emanuel, chief equity and derivatives strategist at BTIG.
"It's a very fluid push and pull between the risks of the
virus intensifying, given that there are certain assumptions
about how the economy is going to unfold over the balance of the
year and inflation which we believe it may not be as transitory
as it believes it to be."
A Reuters poll of strategists suggests the S&P 500
will end 2021 at 4,500 points, essentially unchanged from its
current level, as a stellar recovery in corporate earnings loses
momentum.
Profits at U.S. firms are estimated to decline 7.2% in the
third quarter after rising 12.4% in the second quarter, data
showed, due to supply chain issues and increased labor costs.
At 12:24 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was up 129.20 points, or 0.37%, at 35,495.46, the S&P 500
was up 13.77 points, or 0.31%, at 4,500.00, and the Nasdaq
Composite was up 13.12 points, or 0.09%, at 15,032.92
Semiconductor firms Nvidia Corp and Applied
Materials and mega-cap growth stocks Google-owner
Alphabet Inc, Tesla Inc and Facebook Inc
gained between 0.2% and 2.3%, providing the biggest boost
to the Nasdaq.
Among other stocks, Nordstrom Inc tumbled 16% after
the department store operator posted a 6% decline in quarterly
revenue from pre-pandemic levels and flagged supply chain issues
and stiff competition.
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc jumped 15.1% after the
sporting goods retailer announced a special dividend and raised
its annual sales and profit forecast.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.80-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 1.74-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 53 new 52-week highs and 1 new low,
while the Nasdaq recorded 111 new highs and 22 new lows.
