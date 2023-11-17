Communiqué officiel de APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Applied Materials, Inc. (“Applied Materials” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMAT) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 16, 2023, Reuters reported that Applied Materials is under criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department for potentially evading export restrictions on China’s top chipmaker SMIC.

On this news, Applied Material’s stock price fell approximately 5% during intraday trading on November 17, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

