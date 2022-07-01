Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Applied Molecular Transport Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMTI   US03824M1099

APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.

(AMTI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:09 2022-07-01 pm EDT
2.900 USD   -0.34%
01:03pAPPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT : AMT Corporate Presentation July 2022
PU
06/24APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.(NASDAQGS : AMTI) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/24APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.(NASDAQGS : AMTI) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Applied Molecular Transport : AMT Corporate Presentation July 2022

07/01/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Overview

BREAKTHROUGH MEDICINES. THE NEXT AGE OF BIOLOGICS.

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation and any accompanying oral presentation contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this presentation, including statements regarding our future financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and plans, and objectives of management for future operations, as well

as statements regarding industry trends, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "estimate," "intend," "may," "can be," "plan," "potential," "target," "will," "mission" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Such statements include, but are not limited to, the potential of, and expectations regarding the potential of, potential benefits of, and expectations regarding AMT's technology platform, AMT-101 and AMT-126, statements regarding the market potential of AMT's product candidates, statements regarding AMT's Phase 2 clinical trials for AMT-101 and AMT's Phase 1 clinical trials for AMT-126, including the timing of such trials, enrollment of such trials, milestones and expectations relating to data readouts from such clinical trials, and AMT's ability to leverage its technology to expand its pipeline including our ability to expand our technology platform by developing therapies to treat respiratory diseases. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the timing of the initiation, progress and potential results of our preclinical studies, clinical trials and our research programs; our ability to use and expand our technology platform to build a pipeline of product candidates; uncertainty of developing biologic therapeutics; our ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials; the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; our estimates of the number of patients who suffer from the diseases we are targeting and the number of patients that may enroll in our clinical trials; the commercializing of our product candidates, if approved; our ability and the potential to successfully manufacture and supply our product candidates for clinical trials and for commercial use, if approved; future strategic arrangements and/or collaborations and the potential benefits of such arrangements; our estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing and our ability to obtain additional capital; the sufficiency of our existing cash and cash equivalents to fund our future operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements; our ability to retain the continued service of our key personnel and to identify, hire and retain additional qualified personnel; the implementation of our strategic plans for our business and product candidates; the scope of protection we are able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights, including our technology platform, product candidates and research programs; our ability to contract with third-party suppliers and manufacturers and their ability to perform adequately; the pricing, coverage and reimbursement of our product candidates, if approved; developments relating to our competitors and our industry, including competing product candidates and therapies; negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations; and other risks. These risks are not exhaustive. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for our management to predict all risk factors. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this presentation.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. In addition, projections, assumptions, and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

This presentation concerns product candidates that are under clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Those product candidates are currently limited by federal law to investigational use, and no representation is made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.

2

Novel, targeted oral

Enhanced efficacy

Proprietary platform

biologic product

and safety profiles

technology and end-to-end

candidates

oral biologics capabilities

3

CLINICAL-STAGE

Company Summary

biopharma developing oral biologics and readying for Phase 3

AMT-101(Oral IL-10Fusion): Ongoing comprehensive Phase 2 clinical program in IBD and RA; Positive Phase 2 readout in orphan chronic pouchitis indication

AMT-126(Oral IL-22Fusion): Phase 1a completed; focusing on diseases associated with epithelial barrier defects

NOVEL ORAL BIOLOGICS PLATFORM and CMC

capabilities to drive programs and long-term growth

WORLD CLASS Management, Board of Directors, Science and Clinical Advisory Boards

4

Active Transport Across the Intestinal Epithelial Barrier

  • Exploit nature's method of infection by engineering microbial transport molecules
  • Trafficking domain is derived from Cholix protein, that is secreted by Vibrio cholerae, and combined with a therapeutic payload
  • Active, rapid transport across GI submucosa

AM T C ARRIER

hIL - 2 2

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 17:02:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.
01:03pAPPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT : AMT Corporate Presentation July 2022
PU
06/24APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.(NAS : AMTI) dropped from Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/24APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.(NAS : AMTI) dropped from Russell 2500 Index
CI
06/24APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.(NAS : AMTI) added to Russell Microcap Index
CI
06/24APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.(NAS : AMTI) dropped from Russell 2000 Growth Index
CI
06/24APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.(NAS : AMTI) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
06/24APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.(NAS : AMTI) dropped from Russell 2000 Dynamic Index
CI
06/24APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.(NAS : AMTI) added to Russell Microcap Value Index
CI
06/24APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.(NAS : AMTI) dropped from Russell Small Cap Comp Growth In..
CI
06/24APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.(NAS : AMTI) dropped from Russell 3000 Growth Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -123 M - -
Net cash 2022 66,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 125
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied Molecular Transport Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,91 $
Average target price 23,68 $
Spread / Average Target 714%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tahir Mahmood Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shawn Mikael Cross President & Chief Operating Officer
Brandon Hants Senior VP-Finance & Business Operations
Graham K. Cooper Executive Chairman
Bittoo Kanwar Senior Vice President & Head-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED MOLECULAR TRANSPORT INC.-79.18%112
MODERNA, INC.-43.76%56 820
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.09%41 072
LONZA GROUP AG-33.17%39 547
SEAGEN INC.14.45%32 570
CELLTRION, INC.-9.85%19 048