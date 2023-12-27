Applied Molecular Transport Inc.(NasdaqCM:AMTI) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is leveraging its technology platform to design and develop a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The Company's pipeline includes AMT-101, and AMT-126. AMT-101 is a gastrointestinal-selective oral fusion of interleukin 10 (IL-10) and its proprietary carrier molecule that has been designed for active transport across the intestinal epithelium (IE) barrier into local gastrointestinal (GI) tissue. AMT-126 is a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22 (IL-22) and its proprietary carrier molecule presently in development for diseases related to IE barrier function defects. Its technology platform enables it to design and develop various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, full-length antibodies, antibody fragments, and ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics with development-stage drugs.