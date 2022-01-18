Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAOI   US03823U1025

APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC.

(AAOI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Applied Optoelectronics : AOI Announces Date of 4th Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

01/18/2022 | 05:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

« Back to News & Events

Sugar Land, Texas, January 18, 2022 - Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2021 ended December 31, 2021 on Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Applied Optoelectronics will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and outlook for its first quarter 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Central Time the same day. To participate in the call, please dial 844-890-1794 and ask to be joined to the Applied Optoelectronics call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and supplemental financials will be accessible from the company's Investor Relations website at investors.ao-inc.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering passcode 2670179.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations
Monica Gould
+1-212-871-3927
ir@ao-inc.com

Disclaimer

Applied Optoelectronic Inc. published this content on 18 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2022 22:01:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC.
05:02pAPPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS : AOI Announces Date of 4th Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial R..
PU
04:10pApplied Optoelectronics Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial R..
AQ
01/05APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a ..
AQ
01/05Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Executes Sixth Amendment to Loan Agreement and A Fifth Am..
CI
2021Applied Optoelectronics to Present at Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Confer..
AQ
2021APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC.(NASDAQ : AAOI) dropped from S&P 1000
CI
2021APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC.(NASDAQ : AAOI) dropped from S&P 600 Information Technology
CI
2021APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC.(NASDAQ : AAOI) dropped from S&P 600
CI
2021APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC.(NASDAQ : AAOI) dropped from S&P Composite 1500
CI
2021APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 210 M - -
Net income 2021 -49,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,53x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 682
Free-Float 92,9%
Chart APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 4,11 $
Average target price 8,42 $
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chih Hsiang Lin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stefan J. Murry Senior Engineer-Device Packaging
David C. Kuo Assistant General Counsel
Richard B. Black Independent Director
William H. Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC.-20.04%112
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-0.48%52 094
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-4.67%52 070
AMPHENOL CORPORATION-6.69%48 805
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-9.97%16 209
JABIL INC.0.53%10 147