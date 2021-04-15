Log in
APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC.

(AAOI)
Applied Optoelectronics Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

04/15/2021 | 04:10pm EDT
SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter 2021 ended March 31, 2021 on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Applied Optoelectronics will host a conference call and webcast for analysts and investors to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results and outlook for its second quarter 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 3:30 p.m. Central Time the same day. To participate in the call, please dial 844-890-1794 and ask to be joined to the Applied Optoelectronics call.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and supplemental financials will be accessible from the company's Investor Relations website at investors.ao-inc.com. Following the webcast, an archived version will be available on the website for one year. A telephonic replay of the call will be available one hour after the call and will run for five business days and may be accessed by dialing 877-344-7529 and entering passcode 10154470.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com.

Investor Relations Contacts:

The Blueshirt Group, Investor Relations
Monica Gould
+1-212-871-3927
ir@ao-inc.com

Lindsay Savarese
+1-212-331-8417
ir@ao-inc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 242 M - -
Net income 2021 -22,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 221 M 221 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 682
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 10,86 $
Last Close Price 8,29 $
Spread / Highest target 93,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Chih Hsiang Lin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Stefan J. Murry Chief Financial & Strategy Officer
David C. Kuo Secretary, Vice President & General Counsel
Richard B. Black Independent Director
William H. Yeh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS, INC.-2.59%221
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.31.52%59 185
AMPHENOL CORPORATION3.56%40 582
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-40.36%36 608
LENS TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-17.58%19 674
OZON HOLDINGS PLC50.83%12 725
