  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Applied Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4356   JP3174500003

APPLIED TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(4356)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-28 am EDT
1950.00 JPY   -0.26%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFunds 
Summary

Spain to invest 1.3 billion euros in vocational training

04/29/2023 | 09:10am EDT
Brazil's President Lula on state visit to Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced the government would invest 1.3 billion euros ($1.43 billion) in vocational training.

The measure will be approved at next week's cabinet meeting and will create 45,000 bilingual vocational training places, 824 new training centres and more than 1,500 classrooms for applied technology and entrepreneurship.

"It is the biggest commitment to vocational training that any government has ever made," Sanchez said during a Socialist Party event in Pamplona.

"We are creating more and better jobs... and the best tool is to bet on quality vocational training, like the most advanced countries in Europe," he said.

The new investment joins the 6.6 billion the government has already invested, Sanchez said.

One of the main aims of the new investment, he said, was to help reduce youth unemployment.

Young Spaniards have already been improvements in the jobs market since a 2021 labour law brought in by Sanchez's left-wing government.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

(Reporting by Jessica Jones; Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2023
Chart APPLIED TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Applied Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLIED TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Managers and Directors
Toshiro Funahashi Executive Officer & Manager-Industrial Business
Nobuhiro Asano Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Toshiaki Nakao Independent Outside Director
Nobuo Takenaka Independent Outside Director
Katsuhiko Kotani Representative Director & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-3.42%82
ACCENTURE PLC5.04%177 012
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.15%144 037
SIEMENS AG14.86%130 240
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-9.88%114 786
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.50%90 970
