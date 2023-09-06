By Chris Wack

Applied Therapeutics shares were up 11% to $1.40 after the company successfully completed a recent pre-New Drug Application meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding its govorestat Galactosemia program.

The stock hit its 52-week high of $2.18 on May 1, and is down 1% in the past 12 months.

Based on discussions with the FDA, the biopharmaceutical company believes it is aligned with the FDA and plans to submit an NDA for govorestat for the treatment of Galactosemia in the fourth quarter.

Applied Therapeutics said the FDA expressed its support for a potential NDA based on the govorestat data generated to date in Galactosemia, and provided constructive recommendations for successful NDA acceptance and review.

