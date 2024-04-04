NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced that it will present full results from the Phase 3 ARISE-HF study evaluating AT-001 (caficrestat) in Diabetic Cardiomyopathy (DbCM) in an oral presentation at the 2024 American College of Cardiology (ACC) Annual Scientific Session to take place April 6-8, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.



The Company announced topline results from ARISE-HF in January 2024, demonstrating a strong trend in stabilizing cardiac functional capacity with AT-001 treatment, and a statistically significant difference in cardiac functional capacity in a prespecified subgroup of patients not receiving concomitant treatment with an SGLT2 or GLP-1 while preventing clinically significant worsening. The presentation at ACC will also include important data on progression to overt heart failure and other secondary outcome measures. AT-001 treatment prevented progression to overt heart failure in patients with DbCM as compared to placebo (p=0.0285). Detailed safety data will also be presented, demonstrating that AT-001 was safe and well tolerated in a large cohort of patients, providing proof of concept that the technology has overcome the selectivity and safety issues of “old” aldose reductase inhibitors. The oral presentation at ACC will be followed by simultaneous publication of the study results in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology Journal (JACC).

ACC Presentation:

A Selective Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (AT-001) For the Treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy: Primary Results of the Phase 3 Randomized Controlled ARISE-HF Study

James L. Januzzi Jr, Javed Butler, Stefano Del Prato, Justin A. Ezekowitz, Nasrien E. Ibrahim, Carolyn S.P. Lam, Gregory D. Lewis, Thomas H. Marwick, Riccardo Perfetti, Julio Rosenstock, Scott D. Solomon, W.H. Wilson Tang, Faiez Zannad on behalf of the ARISE-HF Investigators

Monday, April 8, 2024, 8:30 – 9:45 am ET, Main Tent (Hall B1)

JACC Publication:

Randomized Trial of a Selective Aldose Reductase Inhibitor in Patients with Diabetic Cardiomyopathy

James L. Januzzi Jr, Javed Butler, Stefano Del Prato, Justin A. Ezekowitz, Nasrien E. Ibrahim, Carolyn S.P. Lam, Gregory D. Lewis, Thomas H. Marwick, Riccardo Perfetti, Julio Rosenstock, Scott D. Solomon, W.H. Wilson Tang, Faiez Zannad on behalf of the ARISE-HF Investigators

Journal of the American College of Cardiology

Published online April 8, 2024

About AT-001 (Caficrestat)

AT-001 (caficrestat) is an investigational oral, novel, potent Aldose Reductase inhibitor in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy. The global ARISE-HF Phase 3 study evaluated the ability of AT-001 to improve or prevent worsening of disease, as measured by changes in cardiac functional capacity, in 675 patients with DbCM at high risk of progression to overt heart failure. The study demonstrated a positive impact of AT-001 treatment, which was statistically significant in a prespecified subgroup of patients not on concomitant treatment with an SGLT2 or GLP-1 inhibitor. AT-001 has been previously studied in a Phase 1/2 study in approximately 120 patients with type 2 diabetes, a subset of which had DbCM.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company’s lead drug candidate, govorestat, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency, and PMM2-CDG. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of Diabetic retinopathy.

To learn more, please visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter @Applied_Tx.

