Alarming Rise in Hospital Borne Infections Underscores Applicability of Applied UV's Disinfection Solutions

CDC Data Shows Disturbing Increase in Pathogenic Diseases Acquired in Hospitals and Long-term Care Facilities

Trial at Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside Accelerating; Results Expected by Year-End

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly and automatically reiterates the effectiveness of its Airocide® Air Purification System in killing airborne pathogens including the emerging multi-drug resistant fungus, Candida auris (“C. auris”) and MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), both of which are on the rise.

The need for effective pathogen elimination solutions was highlighted in an article published by the New York Post on October 10, 2022. The article is available at NY Post.

John F. Andrews, Applied UV’s CEO and Director, stated, “CDC data shows a 60% year-over-year increase in C. auris and a 13% year-over-year increase in MRSA hospital infections, an alarming trend that reinforces the use cases for our patented Sterilumen air and surface disinfection technologies. C. auris is an emerging fungus that enters the body through the skin and infects the bloodstream, central nervous system and multiple internal organs. It has been identified as being multiple drug resistant, is particularly pernicious in patients with weakened immune systems and can be especially problematic in hospitals and long-term care facilities. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (‘CDC’) considers it to be one of the most significant infectious diseases in the world today.”

Andrews continued, “Our patented LumiCide Surface and Drain UVC Disinfection Systems are currently installed and under study at the world renowned Mt. Sinai Medical Center Morningside in a trial. The results of the trial, which are expected to be published later this year, are expected to further validate the previously obtained independent results conducted by ResInnova Laboratories. This validation could facilitate wider adoption of the Company’s LumiCide Surface and Drain disinfection solutions at healthcare facilities globally. Furthermore, independent research organizations, MRIGlobal, and ResInnova Laboratories, have confirmed that Applied UV's Airocide and Sterilumen air purification and surface disinfection systems kill SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19) and C. auris.”

The Company’s press release on the independent research findings is available here.

Applied UV’s LumiCide Disinfection System product line has the following attributes:

Focus on the sink area and drain . Focuses on pathogens that accumulate on the sink area, including handles, faucets and backsplash and in the drain.

Focuses on pathogens that accumulate on the sink area, including handles, faucets and backsplash and in the drain. UVC LED Pathogen Destruction . Destroys 4 logs (99.99%) some of the most dangerous pathogens like COVID-19, MRSA C. diff, in the bathroom vanity/sink area with at least two hours of continuous use.

Destroys 4 logs (99.99%) some of the most dangerous pathogens like COVID-19, MRSA C. diff, in the bathroom vanity/sink area with at least two hours of continuous use. Automatic operation . Built-in programmable controller that ensures operation for the full required daily time and is not dependent on manual operation.

Built-in programmable controller that ensures operation for the full required daily time and is not dependent on manual operation. Continuous operation . Works in cycles of two hour on and four hours off, except for the disinfecting drain which is on 15 minutes every hour. The timing protocol is managed by a programmable controller and a motion detector enclosed within each device and works while the room is still occupied and while the bathroom is not in use, therefore, continuously disinfecting an area of ongoing high contamination.

Works in cycles of two hour on and four hours off, except for the disinfecting drain which is on 15 minutes every hour. The timing protocol is managed by a programmable controller and a motion detector enclosed within each device and works while the room is still occupied and while the bathroom is not in use, therefore, continuously disinfecting an area of ongoing high contamination. Safety . Built-in motion detector and sensor automatically shuts off the UVC light when anyone enters the room eliminating any concern over UV safety. Once there is no movement in the room for 10 minutes the UVC light comes back on to restart and continue its cycle.

Built-in motion detector and sensor automatically shuts off the UVC light when anyone enters the room eliminating any concern over UV safety. Once there is no movement in the room for 10 minutes the UVC light comes back on to restart and continue its cycle. Removable UVC LED panel . The UVC LEDs are installed via a removable panel, leading to ease of replacement or upgrade.

The UVC LEDs are installed via a removable panel, leading to ease of replacement or upgrade. Ease of Installation . The unit is easy to install and uses standard electrical wiring.

. The unit is easy to install and uses standard electrical wiring. IOT connectivity . IOT connectivity uses Wi-Fi and RF technology that will enable continuous transmission of use and functionality data over the Internet for collection and analysis.

The Company’s internal research and research provided by the CDC estimates that each year about one in 25 U.S. hospital patients (approximately 1.4 million people) are diagnosed with at least one infection related to hospital care and additional infections occur in other healthcare settings. The impact to the United States is tragic with nearly 100,000 deaths each year due to complications associated with Hospital Acquired Infections (HAI). Many HAI’s are caused by the most urgent and serious antibiotic-resistant (AR) bacteria. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), healthcare-associated infections are known to extend the length of stay and increase health care costs. Each year the top five healthcare-associated infections increase healthcare costs by an estimated $9.8 billion.

About Mount Sinai Morningside

Mount Sinai Morningside, formerly known as Mount Sinai St. Luke's, is a teaching hospital located in the Morningside Heights neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City. Mount Sinai Morningside is affiliated with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the Mount Sinai Health System, a nonprofit hospital system formed by the merger of Continuum Health Partners and the Mount Sinai Medical Center in September 2013. It provides general medical and surgical facilities, ambulatory care, and a Level 2 Trauma Center, verified by the American College of Surgeons. It operates 21 clinics and as of 2020, is nationally ranked by U.S. News & World Report.

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”) and Munn Works, LLC (“Munn Works”). SteriLumen’s connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company’s Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices’ proximity. The Company’s patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen’s Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven, and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com

