Applied UV Adds Veteran Leader and Business Executive Monica Woo to Board of Directors

Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced that Monica Woo has joined the Board of Directors. Monica Woo joins Applied UV’s extensive Executive leadership team and Board as the Company continues the global market expansion of its patented, disruptive and highly effective suite of fixed and mobile air purification solutions (Airocide and Scientific Air).

Monica Woo is a seasoned Fortune 100 Executive and Board member with many years of accomplished experience and is known for her strategic insights and contributions serving in C-suite level positions on numerous Companies; her ability to position new and existing companies for long-term success and her extensive national and international network of senior-level contacts in business, government, and nonprofits will be extremely valuable to Applied UV’s growth. Monica Woo’s distinguished career brings Applied UV a strong track record in delivering profitable growth for multi-national globally recognized B2B and B2C eCommerce, food & beverage, investment banking and technology companies, including: the former President of 1-800-Flowers.Com, Inc., flagship Consumer Floral Division, the former Chief Revenue & Strategy Officer of FreshDirect (Ahold Delhaize), the former President of Bacardi Global Brands, the former Chief Marketing Officer of Diageo PLC Europe, former Executive Vice President of Nutrisystem’s, the former Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Deutsch Bank’s Online-LATAM, Sao Paulo, Brazil/NY, NY and the former Chief Marketing Officer Citibank Online & Citibank Private Bank. Monica Woo holds an MBA from the Wharton School of Business, University of Pennsylvania.

John Andrews, Applied UV’s Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Monica to our Board of Directors and to have her rare breadth of experience and knowledge going forward. Her track record of creating and growing viable businesses into market leaders speaks to a visionary quality that we strive for at Applied UV. Monica’s incredible contributions have already been felt, as she has been instrumental in helping the Company launch its recent Cannabis vertical marketing campaign, launched our Dealer Portal, helped us rebrand the logos used on our entire product line and has been working with our internal team to help rebuild our corporate website and other marketing materials. Monica’s involvement in growing our globally recognized suite of both fixed and mobile air purification solutions is another confident step we are undertaking, as we execute on our global strategy.”

Monica Woo stated, “Applied UV’s suite of best-in-class air purification technologies addresses a massive and growing demand for effective and safe elimination of airborne viruses including COVID and pathogens. I look forward to partnering with Applied UV’s high-caliber Leadership Team and Board of Directors, as well as the highly committed associates.”

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that addresses infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”) and Munn Works, LLC (“Munn Works”). SteriLumen’s Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photo-catalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes. SteriLumen’s connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company’s Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices’ proximity. The Company’s patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward-looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

