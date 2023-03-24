Advanced search
    AUVI   US03828V1052

APPLIED UV, INC.

(AUVI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-23 pm EDT
0.8231 USD   -8.26%
07:01aApplied UV Declares Monthly Preferred Stock Dividend
BU
03/23Applied UV, Inc. - CDC Warns Deadly Drug Resistant Candida auris spreading rapidly across US
AQ
03/22CDC Warns Deadly Drug Resistant Candida auris Spreading Rapidly Across US
BU
Applied UV Declares Monthly Preferred Stock Dividend

03/24/2023 | 07:01am EDT
Applied UV, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: AUVI ) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a leading provider of best in class suite of proprietary, patented, scientific and clinically proven, surface and air disinfection technologies (fixed, mobile and HVAC), LED lighting products and hotel furnishings used by clients globally, announces today its Board of Directors has authorized the cash dividend to holders of Applied UV’s 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.

Holders of the 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: AUVIP) shall receive a cash dividend equal to $0.21875 per share.

The return of capital will be paid on or about April 17, 2023, to respective holders of record at the close of business on April 4, 2023.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. (“AUVI”) provides proprietary surface and air disinfection technology focused on Improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ), specialty LED lighting and luxury mirrors and commercial furnishings all of which serves clients globally in both the commercial and retail segments.

Our products address the needs in the healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, cannabis, education, winery vertical markets. The Company has established strategic manufacturing partnerships and alliances including Canon, Acuity, Johnson Controls, Siemens, Grainger, and a global network of 89 dealers and distributors in 52 countries, offering a complete suite of products through its two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”) and Munn Works, LLC (“Munn Works”). SteriLumen owns brands and markets a portfolio of clinically proven products utilizing advanced UVC Carbon, Broad Spectrum UVC LED’s, Photo-catalytic oxidation (PCO) pathogen elimination technology, branded Airocide ® , Scientific Air™, Airoclean™ 420, Lumicide™, PUROHealth, PURONet, and LED Supply Company. Sterilumen’s proprietary platform suite of patented, surface and air technologies offers, the most complete pathogen disinfection platform including mobile, fixed and HVAC systems and software solutions interconnecting its entire portfolio suite into the IoT allowing customers to implement, manage and monitor IAQ measures recommended by the EPA across any enterprise. Sterilumen’s Lumicide™ platform applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAI’s) in several patented designs for infection control in healthcare. LED Supply Company, a full-service, wholesale distributor of LED lighting and controls throughout North America.

MunnWorks manufactures and sells custom luxury and backlit mirrors, and conference room & living spaces furnishings.

Our global list of Fortune 100 end users including Kaiser Permanente, NY Health+Hospitals, MERCY Healthcare, Baptist Health South Florida, New York City Transit, Samsung, JB Hunt, Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park, JetBlue Park, France’s Palace of Versailles, Whole Foods, Del Monte Foods, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Marriott, Hilton, Four Seasons and Hyatt, and more. For information on Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit https://www.applieduvinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20,7 M - -
Net income 2022 -10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,97x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,5 M 10,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,51x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 61
Free-Float 38,2%
Technical analysis trends APPLIED UV, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,82 $
Average target price 2,50 $
Spread / Average Target 204%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Max Munn President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Riccio Chief Financial Officer
Eugene E. Burleson Chairman
John J. Hayman Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Dallas C. Hack Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLIED UV, INC.-9.04%11
KEYENCE CORPORATION22.05%114 736
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE14.66%89 664
EATON CORPORATION PLC4.84%66 217
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.49%47 655
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)19.04%36 018
