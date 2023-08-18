Applied UV, Inc. is a sales and marketing company. The Company develops, acquires, markets, and sells surface and air disinfection technology focused on improving indoor air quality (IAQ), specialty LED lighting, luxury mirrors, and commercial furnishings, all of which serve clients globally in the healthcare, commercial & public venue, hospitality, food preservation, cannabis, education, and winery vertical markets. Its disinfectant segment is engaged in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of a suite of air (fixed and mobile) and surface disinfecting systems for use in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, and winery vertical markets. Its hospitality segment is engaged in the manufacture of fine mirrors and custom furniture specifically for the hospitality and retail industries. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: SteriLumen, Inc., and Munn Works, LLC. SteriLumen owns and markets a portfolio of products with pathogen elimination technology.