01/11Applied Uv, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Applied Uv (nasdaq : AUVI) Effectively Doubles Its Size Via Two Mergers, Positions Itself For Potentially Significant Future Revenue Growth
AQ
2022Applied UV Closes $4.5 Million Deal to Provide Furnishings to Three Major U.S. Hotels and Condos
AQ
Applied UV, Inc. Secures Sizeable Continuing Order from Fresh Taste Produce Ltd. for Spoilage Prevention Technology

01/12/2023 | 07:16am EST
Fresh Taste Produce Selects Applied UV Inc.’s Patented Photocatalytic Oxidation Technology for Its New State-Of-The Art Growing Facility

Applied UV, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a proven innovative UV technology solutions leader, has secured an order for more than $400,000 for its Airocide® by Sterilumen air purification systems from Fresh Taste Produce Ltd.

A critical technology to extending the life of perishable and agriculture products is the removal of ethylene. The Airocide air purifier uses AUVI’s patented Photocatalytic Oxidation technology to thoroughly destroy not only ethylene, but also viruses, bacteria, spores and fungi, as well as other carbon-based microbes. An FDA-listed Class II medical device, Airocide is safe and green. No emissions. No ozone. No chemicals.

“As food producers in the United States and around the world continue to face rising costs, they are looking to AUVI’s patented technology to extend the shelf life and prevent spoilage of food,” said Max Munn, CEO of Applied UV Inc. “We continue to see strong demand from the agricultural and food transportation sectors, as well as growers for our technology, and we anticipate both sectors to be drivers of our revenue growth in 2023.”

This order further validates our post-harvest strategy and builds upon on the successful and trusted relationship between Fresh Taste Produce and Sterilumen, a wholly owned subsidiary of Applied UV Inc.

“The Airocide technology is first and foremost a cost-savings vehicle for our company,” said Julian Sarraino, Chief Operating Officer at Fresh Taste Produce Ltd. “The Airocide purifier has substantially reduced produce spoilage. By reducing spoilage, we are able to maintain the quality of a significant amount of product that we bring to market and therefore, reduce production costs.”

NASA used Airocide's technology to sanitize the International Space Station. Leading organizations in food processing, transportation and storage, wineries and the cannabis verticals throughout the world rely on Airocide indoor air purification technology.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc. (“AUVI”) develops and acquires proprietary infection prevention and control technology in the healthcare, commercial & public venue, food processing/storage, cannabis, and education, vertical markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. (“SteriLumen”) and Munn Works, LLC (“Munn Works”). Sterilumen owns and markets a portfolio of products with advanced pathogen elimination technology, branded Airocide® by Sterilumen, Scientific Air™ by Sterilumen, Airoclean™ 420 by Sterilumen, and Lumicide™ by Sterilumen.

Leading organizations globally rely on AUVI’s air purification systems to completely eliminate airborne and surface infections, mold, bacteria, allergens and other contaminants. Our customers include Kaiser Permanente, NY Health+Hospitals, Baptist Health South Florida, Boston Red Sox’s Fenway Park, JetBlue Park, France’s Palace of Versailles, Invited Clubs, Whole Foods, Del Monte Foods, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and more.

NASA used Airocide's technology to sanitize the International Space Station.

Scientifically proven to reduce Healthcare Acquired Infections (HAI), Scientific Air™ offers a proprietary 3-stage technology integrating HEPA filters, ultraviolet germicidal light chamber and active carbon substrate.

For information on Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites:

https://www.applieduvinc.com/
https://www.sterilumen.com
https://airoclean420.com/

About Fresh Taste Produce

Fresh Taste Produce provides commercial and independent partners with the highest-quality fruits and vegetables from around the world. Fresh Taste Produce is a multifaceted organization within the fresh fruit and vegetable industry, directly involved in farming, packing, importing, processing and distributing fresh produce from more than 35 countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain “forward‐looking statements.” Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “intend,” “plan,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward–looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.


© Business Wire 2023
