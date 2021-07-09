Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Applied UV, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AUVI   US03828V1052

APPLIED UV, INC.

(AUVI)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Applied UV : to Present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Healthcare Conference

07/09/2021 | 09:12am EDT
MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ('Applied UV' or the 'Company'), an infection control technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ('UVC') for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announced the Company's management team will participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Healthcare Conference, held July 13-14, 2021. Applied UV's presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, July 14th at 12:30 pm ET.

Webcast Link:
A live webcast of Applied UV's session will be available via the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/ladenburg7/auvi/2428967

A replay of the presentation will be archived on Applied UV's website.

About Applied UV
Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ('SteriLumen') and Munn Works, LLC ('Munn Works'). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ('HAIs'). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® products for air purification, developed by NASA and FDA Cleared as class II medical devices, utilize a proprietary photo-catalytic bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous pathogens, destructive VOCs and biological gasses into harmless water vapor without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, and homes.

For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; and, https://munnworks.com/.

Contact:
Applied UV Investor Relations
Kevin McGrath
TraDigital IR
+1-646-418-7002
kevin@tradigitalir.com

SOURCE: Applied UV, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654829/Applied-UV-to-Present-at-the-Ladenburg-Thalmann-Virtual-Healthcare-Conference

Disclaimer

Applied UV Inc. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 13:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
