SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading measurement and analytics company Adjust , today released its annual Mobile App Trends Report with global app data along with expert tips from AppLovin , on trends and patterns – namely personalization powered by AI – driving the evolution of the industry. The report finds that despite the downward trend throughout 2022, app installs grew 4% globally in 2023, demonstrating mobile's ability to deliver significant returns is as strong as ever and full of untapped opportunities.

Incorporating predictive analytics into cross-channel marketing provides the insights needed for fast, smart decisions.

"Successful mobile app marketing and campaign optimization doesn't require a crystal ball," said Simon "Bobby" Dussart, CEO of Adjust. "By incorporating predictive analytics into cross-device and cross-channel marketing efforts, mobile marketers and developers can unlock the data and insights needed to make fast, smart decisions on budget allocation and to scale confidently."

Personalization, privacy and the role of AI

The gaming hybrid casual genre has demonstrated that strategically incorporating personalization into a game's UX can dramatically boost retention rates and revenue. Verticals like e-commerce and finance should adopt a similarly data-centric and AI-driven approach to customize their in-app experiences.

"The best way for gaming developers to increase long-term retention is to make their game or app feel like it's designed especially for their players," noted Daniel Tchernahovsky, VP of International Business Development at AppLovin. "AI enables developers to segment users and customize game progression so it feels as if the game's level of difficulty has been uniquely calibrated to a user."

Notably, App Tracking Transparency (ATT) opt-in rates have continued to gradually climb as communication and transparency about the value of data sharing has improved. Industry wide, app user consent rates increased from 29% to 32% in 2023. Gaming had the highest rate globally (39%), and fintech and e-commerce had the biggest rate jumps (7 percentage points each).

A mobile app strategy that outpaces the competition

Mobile App Trends 2024 is based on a mix of Adjust's top 5,000 apps and the total dataset of all apps tracked by Adjust, providing marketers and developers with essential information to build and execute a strategy that outpaces the competition.

Additional key takeaways from the report include:

Mobile payments driving fintech app adoption , with payment apps comprising approximately one-third of overall fintech app sessions in 2023. In-app revenue for fintech apps surged 118% year-over-year, and app installs and sessions grew an impressive 42% and 24%, respectively.

, with payment apps comprising approximately one-third of overall fintech app sessions in 2023. In-app revenue for fintech apps surged 118% year-over-year, and app installs and sessions grew an impressive 42% and 24%, respectively. Gaming app installs bounced back in Q4 2023 , up 7% globally. The largest shares of gaming app installs were action (18%), hyper-casual (14%) and puzzle (14%).

, up 7% globally. The largest shares of gaming app installs were action (18%), hyper-casual (14%) and puzzle (14%). Mcommerce is soaring with shopping app installs growing by 56% and overall global e-commerce app installs up to 43% in 2023. North America saw the largest growth in e-commerce app installs (98%).

The report also explores how CTV and new channels like PC and console will become the next frontier for advertisers. "Acquiring high-value users begins with an effective channel acquisition strategy," added Andrey Kazakov, VP of Demand, Non-Gaming at AppLovin. "Marketers must understand the channels compatible with their specific app's audience and goals, and determine how much they need to spend to hit a critical mass of experiments that can drive more efficient performance."

For additional findings and best practices, download the full report here .

