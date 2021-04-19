Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AppLovin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APP

APPLOVIN CORPORATION

(APP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AppLovin : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

04/19/2021 | 05:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin”), a global technology platform that provides developers a unified set of tools to grow their business, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock. The offering consisted of 22,500,000 shares offered by AppLovin and 2,500,000 shares offered by KKR Denali Holdings L.P. AppLovin did not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by KKR Denali Holdings L.P. AppLovin’s Class A common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “APP”.

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, KKR Capital Markets, LLC, BofA Securities and Citigroup acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse and UBS Investment Bank acted as additional book-running managers for the offering. Blaylock Van, LLC, Guzman & Company, LionTree Advisors, LUMA Securities, Oppenheimer & Co., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, The Raine Group, Roberts & Ryan, Stifel, Truist Securities, and William Blair acted as co-managers for the proposed offering. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained by contacting: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com.

A registration statement relating to the sale of these securities has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AppLovin

AppLovin’s global technology platform provides developers a powerful, integrated set of solutions to grow their businesses. AppLovin enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. Its studios create popular, immersive content and its technology brings that content to users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about APPLOVIN CORPORATION
05:28pAPPLOVIN  : Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
BU
04/18INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
04/15S&P 500, Dow extend record highs on tech stock gains
RE
04/15UPDATE : AppLovin Plunges in Nasdaq Debut After Pricing IPO
MT
04/15APPLOVIN  : KKR-backed AppLovin shares fall in Nasdaq debut
RE
04/15APPLOVIN  : KKR-backed AppLovin falls 12.5% in Nasdaq debut, valued at over $25 ..
RE
04/15AppLovin Prices IPO at $80/Share
MT
04/15APPLOVIN  : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 451 M - -
Net income 2020 -125 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 390 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21 835 M 21 835 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 902
Free-Float 4,45%
Chart APPLOVIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AppLovin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adam Foroughi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Herald Yun Chen President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vasily Shikin Chief Technology Officer
Omer Hasan Vice President-Operations
Eduardo Vivas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLOVIN CORPORATION0.00%21 835
ACCENTURE PLC9.86%182 405
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.61%158 595
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.12%119 375
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.50%82 567
INFOSYS LIMITED7.80%77 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ