  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AppLovin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APP

APPLOVIN CORPORATION

(APP)
News 
Summary

INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against AppLovin Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

04/18/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: APP) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether AppLovin issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 451 M - -
Net income 2020 -125 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 390 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 21 835 M 21 835 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 902
Free-Float 4,45%
Chart APPLOVIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AppLovin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Adam Foroughi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Herald Yun Chen President, Chief Financial Officer & Director
Vasily Shikin Chief Technology Officer
Omer Hasan Vice President-Operations
Eduardo Vivas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLOVIN CORPORATION0.00%21 835
ACCENTURE PLC9.86%182 405
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.61%158 595
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.32%119 375
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.8.90%82 567
INFOSYS LIMITED7.80%77 118
