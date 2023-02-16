Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AppLovin Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    APP   US03831W1080

APPLOVIN CORPORATION

(APP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-15 pm EST
16.87 USD   +5.64%
08:05aMachine Zone Releases Final Fantasy Xv : War for Eos
BU
02/15Insider Sell: Applovin
MT
02/14Citigroup Adjusts AppLovin Price Target to $30 From $34, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Machine Zone Releases Final Fantasy XV: War for Eos

02/16/2023 | 08:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Free-to-play mobile strategy game gives players an enhanced battle experience, customization and a brand new campaign system within the stories and heroes of “Final Fantasy XV”

Machine Zone, a global leader in mobile gaming, today announced the global launch of Final Fantasy XV: War for Eos, a free-to-play mobile strategy MMORPG where players jump into the action with Noctis, Luna, and their favorite FFXV characters. Players can expect epic character combat campaigns where they will build and customize empires, and go to war with and against other guilds to protect the Crystal and reign the Realm.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230216005401/en/

Final Fantasy XV: War for Eos, a free-to-play mobile strategy MMORPG (Graphic: AppLovin Corporation)

Final Fantasy XV: War for Eos, a free-to-play mobile strategy MMORPG (Graphic: AppLovin Corporation)

“Final Fantasy is a storied video game franchise that players have come to know and love and we're thrilled for the worldwide release of the latest iteration, FFXV: War for Eos,” said Thomas Wells, General Manager of Machine Zone. "We are excited to share this next generation MZ game with our players. Whether engaged in brand new hero battles or reimagined epic scale multiplayer conflicts for control of Eos itself, every player has an opportunity to be a hero.”

Players will enjoy the enhanced battle experience and customization as well as a brand new campaign system within the stories and heroes of Final Fantasy XV. Highlights include:

  • New dynamic character-based combat mode that gives players the ability to experience the FFXV world in new ways. Players can take down Magitek armies and massive Behemoth monsters with Noctis and his friends and activate character-specific skills to turn the battle in their favor.
  • Massive world map spanning distinct biomes and filled with player vs. player and non-playable character objectives gamers can engage with. Players can create the ultimate Guild or join up with already-powerful forces to visit other realms, collect resources and fortify their kingdom.
  • Customizable city where players control building placement and can show off their empire to friends and enemies.
  • Stunning 3D character art is enhanced by an engaging narrative woven into game progression.

Final Fantasy XV: War for Eos is available for download today on iOS and in the Google Play store globally in more than 150 countries.

About Machine Zone

Machine Zone is a global leader in mobile gaming with a track record of delivering some of the world’s most successful mobile games including Game of War, Mobile Strike, Final Fantasy XV: A New Empire and Final Fantasy XV: War for Eos. It combines the power of technology and creative vision to create experiences that connect people from all corners of the globe. Machine Zone’s real time engine (RTE) powers everything from player acquisition to real time game operations. The scale and speed of Machine Zone’s RTE allows the continuous optimization of engagement and experience. Machine Zone was acquired by AppLovin (NASDAQ: APP) in May 2020.

Source: AppLovin Corp.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about APPLOVIN CORPORATION
08:05aMachine Zone Releases Final Fantasy : War for Eos
BU
02/15Insider Sell: Applovin
MT
02/14Citigroup Adjusts AppLovin Price Target to $30 From $34, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/09Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Thursday
MT
02/09Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advancing in Midday Trading
MT
02/09Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on AppLovin to $23 From $21, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/09Benchmark Adjusts AppLovin's Price Target to $9 From $7, Keeps Sell Rating
MT
02/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on AppLovin to $16 From $15, Maintains Equal-Weight..
MT
02/09AppLovin Swings to Q4 Loss as Revenue Falls; Provides Q1 Revenue Guidance
MT
02/09AppLovin Rises 30% Thursday After Forecast-Beating Q1 Revenue Outlook Set Amid 'Relativ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLOVIN CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 816 M - -
Net income 2022 -104 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 081 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -65,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 307 M 6 307 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,98x
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 1 594
Free-Float 48,4%
Chart APPLOVIN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
AppLovin Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLOVIN CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 16,87 $
Average target price 23,08 $
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adam Foroughi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Yun Chen President, CFO, Director & CAO
Vasily Shikin Vice President-Engineering
Omer Hasan Vice President-Operations
Eduardo Vivas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLOVIN CORPORATION60.21%6 307
ACCENTURE PLC6.72%181 145
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.8.10%155 538
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.46%123 323
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.97%94 410
INFOSYS LIMITED5.89%79 375